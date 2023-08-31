New Cruise Ship for Caspian Sea Tourism to be Launched in 2024

The development of cruise tourism in the Caspian Sea will reach a new level with the launch of the Peter the Great liner, which is currently being completed in Astrakhan, Russia, and will be tested on rivers and sea spaces until the end of the year.

The vessel will be put into operation in 2024 for the tourist season, according to the administration of the Astrakhan region. Recently, the ship has already passed along the Volga River.

The Peter the Great liner was built at the Lotos shipyard in Astrakhan.

The ship will have restaurants, spas, observation lounges, two-level sun decks, gyms, a swimming pool, and a sauna. It will accommodate 155 cabins with 310 seats, which will match the level of a five-star hotel. A staff of 90 people, including crew members, will serve the tourists.

The governor of Astrakhan region Igor Babushkin noted that international partners from Iran, Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan are ready to consider the creation of new cruise routes.

The ship “Peter the Great” will sail the Volga, Caspian, Azov, and Black Seas, calling at Aktau (Kazakhstan), Turkmenbashi (Turkmenistan), Baku (Azerbaijan) and Makhachkala (Dagestan, Russia).

“When creating the Peter the Great liner, Astrakhan shipbuilders mastered a new direction of shipbuilding. This will allow our region to accept orders for similar work. We are ready to provide support for the continuation of the project and serial construction, including for our partners from the Caspian states,” said Babushkin. ///nCa, 31 August 2023

