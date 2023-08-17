Akim Mogaji is conducting UNICEF workshop on Digital Multiplatform Storytelling in Ashgabat

Tariq Saeedi

Akim Mogaji is well known among the media professionals and media students, and to great extent the general public, around the world. He is a man with many hats – a walk-in closet would not have enough space to put all of his hats in a neat order. He has done almost everything that the people in the media and showbiz dream of doing – and more.

He is in Ashgabat, conducting a workshop organized by the UNICEF for the state and private media in Turkmenistan. In three days – 16-18 August 2023 – there would be the tightly packed but flexible (and immensely delightful) interaction between Akim and the participants.

We hope to publish a report at the end of the workshop but for now we are itching to comment a bit on the ‘methodless’ method of Akim Mogaji.

Obviously, in a structured event such as this UNICEF workshop, Akim knows where is going. However, the route to get there, and take everyone with him, is something he seems to decide on the go.

With his knack for asking the inspiring questions, Akim effortlessly managed to bring out the best of every participant at the start of the workshop on 16 August 2023. Since these questions had to be thought and formulated in quick succession during the conversation, we call it a methodless method.

This was helpful in two important ways.

For Akim, it was the base point to shape the conversation that would lead to a coherent narrative by the end of the workshop.

For the participants, it was a fresh view of each other’s strengths, creating space for any kinds of mutual interaction and cooperation they may contemplate in the future. The media people in Ashgabat certainly know each other but the introductions at the start of the workshop rather updated the perceptions. This is also part of the methodless method of Akim.

As a matter of fact, the journey from method to methodlessness is not in everyone’s reach – Akim Mogaji has mastered it. An envious but very sincere bravo to him.

Here we are producing some pictures from the first day of the workshop. Some of the pictures we are including here are to show the vast possibilities of the richly expressive face of Akim, one of his prime assets:

