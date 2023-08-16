News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

Home » Turkmenistan, Cambodia Eye Closer Cooperation with High-Level Visits

Turkmenistan, Cambodia Eye Closer Cooperation with High-Level Visits

By

Ambassador of Turkmenistan to the Kingdom of Cambodia (with residence in Kuala Lumpur) Muhammetniyaz Mashalov met with State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation of the Kingdom of Cambodia Tuot Panha on 15 August 2023 to discuss bilateral cooperation, says Embassy of Turkmenistan to Malaysia.

The sides discussed issues of cooperation in political and diplomatic, trade and economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres.

They stressed the importance of holding high-level visits between Turkmenistan and the Kingdom of Cambodia in 2023.

The two countries also discussed their cooperation within the framework of international organizations.

Earlier, Turkmen envoy presented his credentials to the King of Cambodia and met with country’s minister for tourism. ///nCa, 16 August 2023

 

#Turkmenistan, #Cambodia

Related posts:

  1. Turkmenistan and Slovenia to hold meeting of intergovernmental commission, consider possibility of high-level visits
  2. Turkmenistan, Cambodia Eye Tourism Partnership
  3. The important role of Turkmenistan was noted during the high-level meeting on regional cooperation
  4. Turkmenistan Ambassador Presents Credentials to Cambodian King
  5. Turkmenistan and the Office of the OSCE High Commissioner on National Minorities to step up cooperation in the field of education
  6. Turkmenistan and Russia held high-level consultations on regional security issues
  7. High level Dialogue EU-Central Asia and Afghanistan was held in Ashgabat
  8. TURKMENISTAN TOOK PART IN UN HIGH-LEVEL EVENT
  9. High-Level Meeting of the Group of Friends of Neutrality will take place in Turkmenistan
  10. EU-Central Asia: 10th High-Level Political and Security Dialogue held in Astana
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan