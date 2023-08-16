Turkmenistan, Cambodia Eye Closer Cooperation with High-Level Visits

Ambassador of Turkmenistan to the Kingdom of Cambodia (with residence in Kuala Lumpur) Muhammetniyaz Mashalov met with State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation of the Kingdom of Cambodia Tuot Panha on 15 August 2023 to discuss bilateral cooperation, says Embassy of Turkmenistan to Malaysia.

The sides discussed issues of cooperation in political and diplomatic, trade and economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres.

They stressed the importance of holding high-level visits between Turkmenistan and the Kingdom of Cambodia in 2023.

The two countries also discussed their cooperation within the framework of international organizations.

Earlier, Turkmen envoy presented his credentials to the King of Cambodia and met with country’s minister for tourism. ///nCa, 16 August 2023

#Turkmenistan, #Cambodia