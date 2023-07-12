OSCE/ODIHR Mission: The 9 July early presidential election in Uzbekistan was technically well-prepared

News Central Asia (nCa)

“The 9 July early presidential election was technically well-prepared”, – said Ambassador Urszula Gacek, head of the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) observation mission during a press conference held today in Tashkent on the preliminary findings following the early presidential election in Uzbekistan.

The event was attended by the head of the election observation mission Urszula Gacek, her deputy Maša Janjušević, as well as media analyst Elma Šehalić.

“The election administration handled technical preparations effectively despite the compressed timeline set, and met legal deadlines”, – the head of the OSCE/ODIHR Mission stressed.

As Urszula Gacek noted, during the observation, the compliance of the elections with OSCE commitments and other international obligations and standards for democratic elections, as well as national legislation, was assessed.

The final report with an assessment of the entire electoral process and recommendations, according to the practice of the OSCE ODIHR, will be published a few months after the elections.

At the end of the press conference, Urszula Gacek, on behalf of the mission, thanked the Uzbek authorities for the invitation to observe the elections, as well as the Central Election Commission and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for their assistance.

Recall that the OSCE/ODIHR Presidential Election Observation Mission led by Ambassador Urszula Gacek was deployed on June 7 and included 11 international experts based in Tashkent and 24 long-term observers who were deployed throughout the country starting on June 14. On election day, 198 observers from 26 countries were involved.

The mission will complete its work on July 18. ///nCa, 12 July 2023 [in cooperation with Embassy of Uzbekistan in Turkmenistan]

 

