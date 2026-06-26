Turkmen Ambassador Highlights Growing Cooperation During Visit to China’s Hubei Province

A Turkmen delegation led by Ambassador of Turkmenistan to China, Parahat Durdyev, participated in a series of events in China’s Hubei Province on 24 June 2026 as part of a large-scale familiarization program showcasing the province’s economic and development potential.

According to THP, the visit included an official meeting in Wuhan hosted by Hubei Provincial Party Secretary Guan Zhio, attended by ambassadors, diplomats and representatives of international organizations accredited in China, including the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

Speaking on behalf of diplomats from 27 countries and international organizations, Ambassador Durdyev expressed appreciation to the provincial authorities, the Xinhua Institute and the organizers for arranging the program. He emphasized the long-standing civilizational ties between the peoples of Turkmenistan and China and noted the continuity of bilateral cooperation.

The ambassador also highlighted the strong momentum in Turkmen-Chinese relations generated by high-level political contacts, including the March 2026 visit of the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, to China, where he held talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Particular attention was given to Hubei Province’s role in scientific and technological cooperation. The Turkmen-Chinese Scientific and Innovation Forum and partnerships between the Hubei International Science and Technology Exchange Center and the Academy of Sciences of Turkmenistan were cited as important mechanisms for advancing bilateral collaboration.

Durdyev concluded by thanking the organizers for the opportunity to gain a deeper understanding of the province’s economic potential, which he said would contribute to stronger friendship and cooperation between the two countries. The information was reported by THP. /// nCa, 26 June 2026