Turkmen and Finnish Universities Establish New Academic Partnership

The International University for Humanities and Development of Turkmenistan has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Finland’s HAUS Finnish Institute of Public Administration and Laurea University of Applied Sciences. According to TDH, the agreement was concluded during an online signing ceremony.

The memorandum provides a framework for cooperation in higher education, scientific research, digital learning technologies, academic mobility, and professional training for both faculty members and students.

The partners expect the agreement to facilitate joint initiatives, knowledge sharing, and the development of innovative educational projects. The new partnership is also seen as contributing to the expansion of international humanitarian cooperation and strengthening academic links between Turkmenistan and foreign educational institutions.

TDH noted that the initiative supports the implementation of Turkmenistan’s Higher Professional Education Development Strategy for 2026–2052, aimed at modernizing and internationalizing the country’s higher education sector. /// nCa, 26 June 2026