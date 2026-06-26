Ashgabat to host “Together for a green future!” eco-festival

The “Young Naturalist” public organization cordially invites residents and guests of the capital to participate in a large-scale environmental event. The initiative aims to promote the principles of sustainable development and foster a conscious, eco-friendly attitude toward nature.

The event will take place on July 4, 2026, from 16:00 to 19:00. The organizers have lined up an exciting and diverse program for visitors, featuring live music, engaging eco-games for both children and adults, educational STEM zones, and creative art masterclasses.

To encourage a culture of conscious consumption, guests are kindly requested to bring a plastic bottle or pre-loved clothing in good condition to participate in a recycling and clothing swap (upcycling/swap).

The most active festival participants will receive special souvenirs and gifts courtesy of the “Yash tebigatchy” public organization and the project sponsors.

Venue: “Ashgabat” Shopping and Entertainment Center, Block C, 1st Floor, “Bilelik Hub” Creative Center.

Contact Phone: +(993 64) 26-84-32

Official Website: tebigatchy.co.tm

TikTok: @a.tebigatchy.jg

Instagram: yashtebigatchy