Turkmenistan and Ukraine Review Bilateral Cooperation at Political Consultations in Ashgabat

Turkmenistan and Ukraine reaffirmed their interest in expanding bilateral cooperation during a series of diplomatic meetings and political consultations held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan on Thursday.

Turkmen Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov met with Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Oleksandr Mishchenko and the Special Representative of Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry for Relations with Central Asian Countries, Viktor Mayko.

During the meeting, the sides reviewed current issues of Turkmen-Ukrainian cooperation, highlighting the importance of expanding engagement across various sectors and maintaining collaboration within international organizations. Both parties expressed interest in further developing bilateral contacts.

On the same day, Turkmen-Ukrainian political consultations were held at the level of deputy foreign ministers. The Turkmen delegation was led by Deputy Foreign Minister Akhmet Gurbanov, while the Ukrainian side was headed by Mishchenko.

The consultations focused on the current state and future prospects of cooperation in the political, diplomatic, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres. Particular attention was given to strengthening the legal framework governing bilateral relations and enhancing interaction between the foreign ministries of the two countries.

The delegations also exchanged views on regional and international issues, underscoring the importance of continued cooperation within international organizations, especially the United Nations.

At the conclusion of the consultations, both sides confirmed their mutual interest in further developing a constructive Turkmen-Ukrainian partnership across a broad range of areas of common interest. /// nCa, 26 June 2026