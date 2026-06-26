Substantial Progress on Landmark Electricity Transmission Project from Turkmenistan to Afghanistan

Afghanistan’s state-owned power utility, Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS), has reported substantial progress on the landmark 500-kilovolt (kV) electricity transmission project from Turkmenistan, describing it as one of the country’s most critical energy infrastructure initiatives.

According to DABS, the first phase of the project has been completed, while the second phase — running from Sheberghan to Dasht-e Alwan in Baghlan province — has reached approximately 90.8% completion.

Out of the total 305 kilometers of transmission line in this segment, 202 kilometers have already been finished.

Additionally, 747 out of 775 transmission towers have been installed and assembled, with foundation work completed for 772 structures.

As reported by the Kabul Tribune, the third phase, which will extend the line from Dasht-e Alwan in Baghlan to the Arghandi substation in Kabul, is now underway and is being carried out by the Ministry of Water and Energy.

Once fully operational, the project is expected to deliver more stable and reliable electricity to multiple provinces, including the capital Kabul, while helping reduce Afghanistan’s reliance on inconsistent imported power and bolstering the national energy grid.

Broader Context and Significance

This 500 kV line forms a key part of Afghanistan’s efforts to enhance cross-border energy ties with Turkmenistan and strengthen domestic transmission capacity. It is designed to support the import of substantial electricity volumes — potentially up to around 800 megawatts in related interconnections — and facilitate power flow from northern generation sources and neighbors like Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, and Tajikistan to demand centers in the south and east.

The project has faced delays in the past but has seen renewed momentum under DABS leadership. In May 2026, DABS CEO Mullah Abdul Haq Hamkar met with Turkmenistan’s Energy Minister Annageldi Saparov to discuss bilateral cooperation, with both sides noting rapid advancements and projecting completion within about a year.

Afghan Invest Company is involved as a key contractor/investor for segments such as the Sheberghan–Dasht-e Alwan line.

Funded in part through initiatives supported by the Asian Development Bank (ADB), the project addresses long-standing challenges in Afghanistan’s power sector, including limited high-voltage capacity and energy security. Upon completion, it is expected to improve supply reliability, support economic growth, and contribute to lighting hundreds of thousands of homes while enabling better integration of regional power trade.

Officials view the initiative as a strategic step toward greater energy self-sufficiency and infrastructure resilience in the face of growing domestic demand. DABS continues to coordinate closely with contractors to accelerate remaining works. /// nCa, 26 June 2026