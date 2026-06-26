Former Japan-Turkmen Friendship League Chairman Honored with Turkmen Jubilee Medal in Tokyo

A ceremony was held on 25 June 2026 at Japan’s National Diet building in Tokyo to present the Turkmen commemorative medal “Türkmenistanyň Bitaraplygynyň 30 ýyllygyna” and a commemorative silver coin to former Chairman of the Japan–Turkmen Parliamentary Friendship League, Toshiaki Endo. The information was reported by TDH.

The event brought together officials from Japan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, members of parliament, diplomats, representatives of Japanese business and public organizations, as well as Turkmen students studying in Japan.

Addressing the gathering, Turkmenistan’s Ambassador to Japan Atadurdy Bayramov, Japan’s Parliamentary Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs Eri Arfiya, and the current Chairman of the Japan–Turkmen Parliamentary Friendship League, Shinpei Matsushita, highlighted the strong partnership between the two countries and praised Endo’s contribution to advancing bilateral and parliamentary relations.

On behalf of the Government of Turkmenistan, Ambassador Bayramov presented the award, commemorative coin, and certificate to Endo. In his remarks, the Japanese politician expressed appreciation for the recognition and reaffirmed his commitment to strengthening friendly ties between Turkmenistan and Japan. /// nCa, 26 June 2026