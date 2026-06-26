Where Every Journey Leaves a Lighter Footprint: Discover Sustainable Türkiye

Globetrotters are no longer focused solely on ticking destinations off their travel bucket lists; they are increasingly prioritising sustainable travel practices and meaningful experiences. According to Booking.com’s Travel & Sustainability Report 2026, 85% of surveyed travellers stated that sustainable travel is important or very important to them. As this shift continues to reshape the global travel landscape, Türkiye stands out as a leading destination, offering an abundance of authentic and sustainable experiences for every type of traveller. From pristine coastlines and protected natural habitats to rich cultural heritage and community-based tourism initiatives, the country invites visitors to explore more consciously while creating deeper connections with the places they visit.

The growing demand for more responsible travel is matched by Türkiye’s strong, well-structured commitment to sustainability in tourism. Hotels certified by the Global Sustainable Tourism Council (GSTC) under the “Türkiye Environmental and Cultural Sustainability Programme” implement internationally recognised sustainability standards, while low-impact transportation options, including scenic rail journeys and sailing routes, encourage more environmentally responsible travel. The country’s commitment to sustainable tourism has also earned international recognition. Türkiye was featured in Wanderlust’s “The Travel Green List™ 2026” in two separate categories, with the “Türkiye Environmental and Cultural Sustainability Programme,” the world’s first country-level sustainability initiative of its kind, and the green destination of Birgi.

Here are five sustainable ways to discover Türkiye while leaving a lighter footprint and gaining a deeper connection with its people, culture, and nature.

Türkiye on Two Wheels

With scenic routes suited to all types of bicycles and riders of every skill level, cycling offers a unique way to discover Türkiye’s secluded bays, lush forests, majestic mountains, archaeological treasures, and authentic villages. From İstanbul, the only metropolis spanning two continents, and İzmir, part of the renowned EuroVelo 8 route, to the turquoise bays of Antalya and the surreal valleys of Cappadocia, cyclists can explore some of the country’s most remarkable landscapes at their own pace. Complementing these journeys, Türkiye’s network of bike-friendly accommodations provides dedicated services, including repair facilities and cyclist-focused menus, ensuring a comfortable experience along the way.

Eco-Tourism on Turkish Trails

Exploring on foot is another rewarding way to experience Türkiye’s diverse landscapes and living heritage. Along the Turkish Riviera, the Lycian Way stretches for more than 500 kilometres, combining spectacular coastal scenery with the ancient cities of Lycia. In İzmir, Efeler Yolu, recognised by Green Destinations as one of the Top 100 Stories, passes through traditional villages and high plateaus, showcasing the region’s unique cultural heritage. Meanwhile, Bursa’s Mount Uludağ invites hikers to explore its forests and panoramic landscapes. A national park known for its rich biodiversity, Uludağ is a year-round destination for trekking and camping and will host the ninth edition of the Uludağ Premium Ultratrail from 17–19 July.

Wildlife Observations, Botanic Explorations

Türkiye is one of the world’s richest biodiversity destinations, offering nature enthusiasts countless opportunities to explore diverse ecosystems and observe wildlife in their natural habitats. From botanical tours showcasing endemic Mediterranean plant species in the Taurus Mountains to exceptional birdwatching on one of the world’s major migration routes, the country offers remarkable encounters with nature. Visitors can spot wild horses in Cappadocia, explore the butterfly-rich landscapes of Van, Hakkari, and Artvin, and witness the nesting and hatching journeys of Caretta caretta turtles on protected beaches such as İztuzu and Patara, where conservation initiatives can also be experienced firsthand.

Hands-on History and Culture Experience

Few destinations boast such a rich tapestry of cultural heritage, living traditions and historical treasures as Türkiye. Cultural routes, from UNESCO heritage sites to destinations on the European Route of Ceramics and Historic Thermal Towns, guarantee awe-inspiring relics of indigenous civilisations and cultures in Anatolia. Furthermore, Cittaslow towns and Best Tourism Villages by UN Tourism allow guests to engage with local communities and gain deep insight into their lifestyle, culture and traditions. In these destinations, travellers can explore remarkable examples of vernacular architecture, such as the button houses of Ormana and the historic houses of Safranbolu, shop for traditional handicrafts including İznik tiles and ceramics, and savour authentic local delicacies prepared according to recipes passed down through generations.

From Ecological Tastes to Indigenous Wines

Food lies at the heart of the Turkish travel experience, connecting visitors with local communities, regional traditions and the country’s remarkable biodiversity. The country is a true gastronomic paradise for conscious visitors who wish to support biodiversity and help preserve regional cultures by choosing local foods during their travels. From local cheeses and olive oil dishes to mezes and world-famous kebabs, visitors can savour the authentic dishes of Turkish cuisine, passed down through generations and prepared with locally sourced ingredients. Moreover, with countless open-air and covered local markets in every city, Türkiye offers travellers the opportunity to support local producers while experiencing regional flavours just as the locals do. Türkiye has also long been regarded as the homeland of viticulture. Stretching from Urla to Cappadocia, the country’s wine routes feature a remarkable diversity of native grape varieties deeply rooted in its history and landscape. Along these routes, visitors can discover wineries that have been family-run for generations, tour vineyards, learn about up to 1,200 indigenous grape varieties that are being preserved and revived, explore traditional winemaking methods, and enjoy tastings of distinctive local wines. ///nCa, 26 June 2026 (in cooperation with the Embassy of Turkiye to Turkmenistan)