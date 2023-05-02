Turkmenistan to develop a Roadmap for cooperation with the USA

Turkmenistan will develop a Roadmap of cooperation with the United States for 2023-2024 in order to enhance partnership, as well as prepare a Framework plan for organizing visits of various levels between the two countries. The relevant proposals were made by Deputy Prime Minister, foreign minister Rashid Meredov during a video conference on Monday (1 May) and approved by President Serdar Berdimuhamedov.

Meredov reported on outcomes of the recent visit of the Turkmen delegation to Washington.

During the visit he met with the US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and co-chaired the regular annual Turkmen-American political consultations.

Following the results of political consultations, the sides signed an intergovernmental Memorandum of understanding on cooperation in the field of education.

The delegation of Turkmenistan also held meetings with the Assistant Secretary of State for Energy, Executive Director of the Turkmen-American Business Council and members of this Council – heads of American companies, head of the National Museum of Asian Art of the Smithsonian Institution.

Commenting on the report, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov stressed that Turkmenistan, implementing a foreign policy course based on the principles of peacefulness, positive neutrality and constructive international cooperation, is always open for fruitful interaction with all interested foreign partners.

Cooperation between Turkmenistan and the United States is dynamically expanding in both bilateral and international formats and spans a variety of fields. The joint Business Council, which has shown to be a successful tool for fostering mutually beneficial business relationships and promoting investment activity, is given a prominent role in the trade and economic partnership, the head of state said. ///nCa, 2 May 2023