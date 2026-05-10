Ashgabat Stage of Chess Grand Prix Successfully Concluded in the Turkmen Capital

The “Ashgabat” stage of the Chess Grand Prix competitions, which took place from 4 to 8 May 2026, has concluded at the Specialized Chess and Draughts School of the Main Department of Physical Culture and Sports in the capital of Turkmenistan.

The competitions were held under the auspices of the National Chess Federation as part of the state policy aimed at developing physical culture and sports in Turkmenistan. Over 270 players participated in the tournament, which followed FIDE rules and accounted for international ratings. The event was conducted using the Swiss system across 9 rounds.

Tournament Results

I Place:

Annamuhammet Hommadov (Open category) – achieved a 100% result with 9 out of 9 points, Specialized Chess and Draughts School of Ashgabat.

(Open category) – achieved a 100% result with 9 out of 9 points, Specialized Chess and Draughts School of Ashgabat. Aya Bayramova (Women’s category), Sports School №13 of Turkmenabat, Lebap Velayat.

II Place:

Ali Ahmedov (Men’s category), Specialized Chess and Draughts School of Ashgabat.

(Men’s category), Specialized Chess and Draughts School of Ashgabat. Mahri Agamuradova (Women’s category), Sports School №13 of Turkmenabat, Lebap Velayat.

III Place:

Shahruh Turayev (Men’s category), Chess Federation of Turkmenistan.

(Men’s category), Chess Federation of Turkmenistan. Nurana Soyunova (Women’s category), “Küşt älemi” Academy, Ashgabat.

During the official award ceremony, the national chess team’s official uniform was unveiled. The athletes will wear this kit at the first Chess Olympiad among Turkic-speaking countries, held from 13 to 18 May in Astana, Kazakhstan.

Full results of the “Ashgabat” stage are available here. ///Chess Federation of Turkmenistan