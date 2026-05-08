Turkmenistan and USA launch joint Business Cooperation Association

In a landmark day for bilateral relations, Washington saw the official launch of the Turkmen American Business Cooperation Association (TABCA) alongside a high-level economic forum held at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) headquarters. These back-to-back events signal a significant shift toward strengthening direct commercial ties and fostering small-to-medium enterprise (SME) growth between Turkmenistan and the United States.

The day’s proceedings began on 7 May 2026 with the inaugural TABCA Business Forum. The event served as the official debut for the Association, attracting over 50 companies from both sides. The diverse assembly represented a wide array of modern industries, including:

Logistics and Trade

E-commerce and Information Technology

Education

Consulting

Trade

services

The forum’s primary objective was the strengthening of direct B2B contacts. Entrepreneurs moved beyond theoretical cooperation, presenting active business models and exchanging practical insights into navigating the regulatory and economic landscapes of both Ashgabat and Washington.

Representatives from the Embassy of Turkmenistan praised TABCA’s leadership, noting that the Association will serve as a vital practical platform for expanding trade.

The event also featured a Business-to-Business Networking Session and an award ceremony recognizing outstanding Turkmen-American entrepreneurs for their contribution to strengthening business ties between Turkmenistan and the United States.

Economic Dialogue at the IMF

Following the TABCA launch, the momentum moved to the IMF Headquarters for a specialized event titled “Economic Development of Turkmenistan in the Context of Regional and Global Economic Outlook.”

Hosted by the Embassy of Turkmenistan in collaboration with the IMF, and with TABCA serving as an official partner, the gathering drew more than 80 distinguished guests.

Key attendees included:

Esen Aydogdyyev, Ambassador of Turkmenistan to the United States

Elizabeth Rood, U.S. Ambassador to Turkmenistan

Patryk Łoszewski, Executive Director at the IMF

Hiro Rodriguez of the U.S. Department of Commerce

Discussions focused on the macroeconomic trajectory of Turkmenistan and the strategic potential for increased U.S. investment. Leaders from the World Bank, the Center for International Private Enterprise (CIPE), and the U.S.–Turkmenistan Business Council engaged in dialogue regarding opportunities to strengthen direct business-to-business contacts between the private sectors of the two countries.

To celebrate the growing partnership, the program featured a cultural exhibition and a showcase of Turkmen national cuisine.///nCa, 8 May 2026