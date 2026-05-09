A New Step on the Great Silk Road: Dry Cargo Vessel “Gadamly” Joins Turkmenistan’s Merchant Fleet

On Friday, 8 May, the Turkmenbashi International Seaport hosted a commissioning ceremony for the new dry cargo vessel Gadamly, the latest addition to Turkmenistan’s domestically built fleet.

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov attended the event to oversee the vessel’s entry into service.

In his address, the President emphasized that “the commissioning of new cargo vessels will significantly expand the capabilities of the national merchant marine.” He further noted that these advancements are set to increase the volume of exports, imports, and transit cargo flowing through the Turkmenbashi International Seaport.

The Gadamly was constructed at the “Balkan” Shipbuilding and Repair Yard, marking a successful milestone in the ongoing technical cooperation between Turkmen specialists and their South Korean partners.

Key Specifications of the Vessel:

Type: Dry cargo vessel (optimized for bulk freight and container transport).

Dry cargo vessel (optimized for bulk freight and container transport). Deadweight: 6,100 tons.

6,100 tons. Capacity: Up to 240 twenty-ton containers.

Up to 240 twenty-ton containers. Technology: Equipped with state-of-the-art navigation and control systems.

The Head of State also announced that a sister ship, the Menzil, is scheduled for launch by the end of this year. This addition is expected to further bolster the capacity and strategic reach of the national merchant fleet.

The ceremony also featured a speech by Choi Yong-uk, President of the South Korean company “Koryo Shipbuilding Industry Technology.”

He emphasized that this historic milestone demonstrates Turkmenistan’s commitment to harmonized development across all sectors, with a particular focus on the transport and logistics industry.

He noted that the construction of the new dry cargo vessel at the “Balkan” Shipbuilding and Repair Yard is a clear result of successful international synergy. It serves as evidence that the shipyard—a cornerstone of the Turkmenbashi International Seaport—has developed the technical expertise to build sophisticated cargo vessels for international shipping. This achievement underscores the facility’s readiness to execute complex global projects and solidifies Turkmenistan’s growing stature in the global maritime industry.

Presentation of International Certificates

As part of the ceremony, the “Balkan” shipyard and the new vessel were honored with several international certifications:

Choi Yong-uk, President of Koryo Shipbuilding Industry Technology, presented the “Balkan” Shipbuilding and Repair Yard with special international certificates recognizing advanced engineering design and the high quality of installation work during the vessel’s construction.

Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore (France) issued special certificates marking the successful completion of the Gadamly and confirming its compliance with rigorous international standards, including high-level environmental safety requirements.

Following official reports from the Chairman of the State Service of Maritime and River Transport and the vessel’s captain, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov gave his blessing to start the main engine of the Gadamly, officially marking its entry into service.

Address by President Serdar Berdimuhamedov at the Commissioning Ceremony of the New Dry Cargo Vessel “Gadamly”

Dear compatriots, Distinguished guests,

Today, here at the International Seaport of Turkmenbashi in the Balkan Velayat, we are gathered for the commissioning ceremony of the new dry cargo vessel Gadamly. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to all of you on this joyful occasion!

Dear participants,

In the Era of the Revival of the New Epoch of the Powerful State, our country is implementing strategic initiatives to develop its transport and communications complex. We are consistently modernizing the material and technical foundations of the transport sector. To enhance our transport and logistics system and refine Turkmenistan’s national maritime industry, we are systematically increasing the volumes of both cargo and passenger turnover. Significant efforts are also being directed toward the substantial expansion of transit and international freight traffic.

I would like to specifically highlight the key role of our state in the development of transnational transport and transit corridors along the East–West and North–South routes. In this regard, our country has established a formidable transport and logistics system, which includes new railways and highways, modern international-class airports, and the Turkmenbashi International Seaport.

Neutral Turkmenistan, actively advancing its “transport diplomacy,” maintains effective cooperation with international organizations. Since 2013, the United Nations General Assembly has adopted six resolutions in the field of international transport cooperation at the initiative of our country—all of which received broad support from the global community. In 2016, Ashgabat successfully hosted the first-ever UN Global Sustainable Transport Conference at a high level. Furthermore, Turkmenistan regularly hosts numerous international conferences, exhibitions, and other forums aimed at fostering transport and logistics cooperation.

Distinguished participants of the ceremony!

Today, we are making every effort to revive the ancient Great Silk Road in a modern format. The “Balkan” Shipbuilding and Repair Yard Joint-Stock Company plays a vital role in this endeavor. Its launch in 2018, with the blessing of our Hero-Arkadag, marked a milestone in strengthening the nation’s economic potential.

Currently, the shipyard’s activities contribute significantly to the development of the maritime and river transport industries. The “Balkan” shipyard has been awarded several international certificates, which is highly significant for the construction of modern cargo vessels.

Productive work is currently underway across the country to expand our cargo fleet. The vessel Gadamly, built by the “Balkan” Shipbuilding and Repair Yard, is designed for the transport of dry bulk cargo. It boasts a deadweight capacity of 6,100 tons. Equipped with state-of-the-art technology, this vessel is capable of transporting 240 twenty-ton cargo containers.

In the implementation of this shipbuilding project, our specialists have engaged in highly effective collaboration with our Korean partners.

Dear friends!

Within the current year, Turkmen specialists, together with our Korean partners, will commission another cargo vessel—the Menzil. The introduction of these cargo ships in Turkmenistan will significantly expand the capabilities of the national merchant marine and increase the volume of goods exported from, delivered to, and transited through the Turkmenbashi International Seaport.

I am convinced that these vessels, which will operate between the Caspian littoral states, will make a worthy contribution to the economic development of our Motherland.

Dear friends! Distinguished participants of the ceremony!

I heartfully congratulate you on the commissioning of the cargo vessel Gadamly at the Turkmenbashi International Seaport during this year, held under the motto: “Neutral Turkmenistan – the Land of Purposeful Heavenly Horses”!

I wish you all strong health, family well-being, and great success in your work! ///nCa, 9 May 2026