Under the slogan “New Energy: Innovation, Sustainability, and Regional Cooperation”, Uzbekistan Energy Week will be held in Tashkent

A total of 537 companies and brands, 125 speakers, and more than 1,000 delegates from 31 countries have confirmed their participation in the forum

One of the most significant exhibition and conference events in the country’s fuel and energy sector – Uzbekistan Energy Week (UEW 2026) – will be held at the CAEx Uzbekistan International Exhibition Center.

Uzbekistan Energy Week is a major annual international event, traditionally supported by the Ministry of Energy of Uzbekistan and Uzbekneftegaz JSC. It brings together industry leaders, innovators and experts, along with government representatives and international businesses to shape the strategic agenda, define long-term priorities and accelerate adoption of advanced energy solutions.

The broad UEW 2026 Programme is built around the theme “New Energy: Innovation, Sustainability and Regional Cooperation” and includes a series of specialised exhibitions and conferences covering two core areas of the energy sector – hydrocarbon production and electric power. These events play a strategic role in shaping industry agenda and setting priorities for both development and regional dialogue.

The UEW 2026 Programme includes the following key industry events:

Uzbekistan International Energy Forum, comprising:

– the 28th International Conference Oil and Gas of Uzbekistan

– the 6th International Energy Conference

OGU 2026: the 28th International Oil and Gas Uzbekistan Exhibition

Power Uzbekistan 2026: the 19th International Exhibition on Energy, Energy Saving, Nuclear Energy, Alternative Energy Sources

GETCA 2026: Specialised Section on Green Energy Technologies Central Asia

Over three days, the leading companies from across the fuel and energy sector will present their advanced technologies and showcase the latest industry developments. A total of 537 companies and brands, 125 speakers, and over 1,000 delegates from 31 countries have confirmed their participation in Uzbekistan Energy Week, including Austria, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Germany, Georgia, Denmark, Egypt, Jordan, Italy, Kazakhstan, Qatar, China, South Korea, Kyrgyz Republic, Morocco, the Netherlands, Norway, the United Arab Emirates, Poland, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, the United States, Türkiye, Uzbekistan, France, the Czech Republic, Switzerland and Japan.

National pavilions will bring together companies from the Republic of Belarus, Germany, China and Türkiye, while Italy, Republic of Korea and Russia will be represented with their collective stands.

Uzbekistan Energy Week highlights the sustained interest of international investors and technology companies in the country’s energy sector. With a strong focus on sustainable development and advanced technologies, the event continues to strengthen its role as a leading energy platform in Central Asia. ///nCa, 9 May 2026 (in cooperation with the Embassy of Uzbekistan to Turkmenistan)