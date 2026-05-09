President of Turkmenistan Congratulates the Nation on Victory Day

Today, on 9 May 2026, Turkmenistan, alongside the world community, celebrates the 81st anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War of 1941–1945. In his festive address to fellow citizens and war veterans, the Head of State emphasized that the people of Turkmenistan, standing united with fraternal nations, valiantly resisted the fascist threat, demonstrating a perfect example of courage—their feat of arms is inscribed in gold letters in the pages of history.

Here is the full text of the Head of State’s address:

Dear compatriots! Distinguished war veterans!

I extend my heartfelt congratulations on Victory Day in the Great Patriotic War of 1941–1945! Victory Day is a great holiday of peace, friendship, and brotherhood. I am convinced that in 2026, declared the year of “Turkmenistan — the Land of Purposeful Heavenly Horses,” the celebrations marking this glorious holiday will significantly strengthen our cohesion and unity, national pride in our beloved Motherland, and our peaceful life!

In 1941–1945, humanity faced unprecedented upheavals and irreparable losses. The harsh war years subjected the global economic system, the civilizational development of nations, and the destinies of people to the severest of tests. Several decades have passed, but the pain of those turbulent times remains etched as heavy memories in the hearts of everyone, including our people, who advocate for national unity and peace—today, that pain prompts and calls upon us all to uphold peace and friendship.

The people of Turkmenistan, together with brotherly nations, stood as a single force and valiantly resisted the fascist threat, demonstrating a perfect example of courage—their feat of arms is inscribed in gold letters in the pages of history. Thousands of our brave compatriots showed an exemplary model of supreme heroism, outstanding humanism, and selfless love for the Motherland for the sake of the triumph of peace and friendship on earth.

The elderly, women, and teenagers worked selflessly day and night under the weight of the looming threat—all of them, by harvesting bountiful crops of wheat and cotton, manufacturing clothing and equipment, and storing provisions, made a significant contribution to achieving the glorious Victory. For the sake of the cherished Victory, our mothers, women, and girls voluntarily donated 7,392 kilograms of gold and silver jewelry to the Defense Fund, thereby demonstrating an incomparable example of the greatest humanism and devotion to the Motherland. In the years darkened by severe trials, our skilled craftswomen wove the giant carpet “Soul of the Turkmen”: this magnificent work of art, unique in history and created by the call of the soul and the creative impulse of women and girls, clearly demonstrated to the whole world the desire of the Turkmen people for a peaceful and prosperous life.

Therefore, today, on the Great Victory Day, following the noble tradition inherited from our valiant ancestors, we lay bouquets of flowers with a sense of deep reverence at monuments across the country, including the “Halk hakydasy” Memorial Complex in the capital. By doing so, we pay tribute to the memory of our compatriots—fearless heroes and workers who made a worthy contribution to bringing the glorious Victory closer and establishing a peaceful life. As a sign of boundless respect and veneration, we present valuable gifts to war veterans in a solemn atmosphere on Victory Day. On the occasion of this significant holiday, mass cultural, song, and musical events are held, which contribute to the further cohesion of our society, the upbringing of the younger generation in the spirit of patriotism and humanism, and the glorification of our great history and national principles, demonstrating our country’s commitment to peace and stability on Earth. All this facilitates the promotion of the principles of peacefulness of the Turkmen people that have evolved over millennia, significantly strengthening our cohesion and unity in the Era of the Revival of the New Epoch of the Powerful State. The combat heroism, fearlessness, and labor feats of our brave compatriots will always remain in our hearts as a perfect example for present and future generations to follow!

Dear compatriots!

Guided by the principle “The Motherland is only a Motherland with the people! The State is only a state with the people!”, which has become a continuation of the motto of the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslakhaty of Turkmenistan, Hero-Arkadag — “The State is for the person!”, in the Era of the Revival of the New Epoch of the Powerful State, we are implementing comprehensive reforms aimed at the steady improvement of the wellbeing of our courageous people, the political and economic development of the Homeland, and its cultural prosperity.

At the state level, we demonstrate immense care for the veterans of war and labor, who make a significant contribution to strengthening the cohesion and unity of society and to raising the younger generation in the spirit of high patriotism and humanism, and we consistently improve their living conditions and everyday life. For us, these brave heroes, who fought courageously to protect the Fatherland and the hearth and who passed through the fire of war—this venerable generation that laid its childhood and youth upon the altar of those harsh years—are a source of pride and an example to follow.

Dear compatriots! Distinguished war veterans!

Once again, from the bottom of my heart, I congratulate you on the holiday of Victory in the Great Patriotic War of 1941–1945!

I wish you sound health, a peaceful and prosperous life, and great success in your activities for the sake of the further flourishing of our neutral Motherland, which holds peace, friendship, and brotherhood as its highest priorities. ///nCa, 5 May 2026