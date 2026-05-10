Turkmenistan Marks 81st Anniversary of Great Victory: Solemn Ceremonies and “Immortal Regiment” Held in Ashgabat

On 9 May, Turkmenistan held large-scale celebrations dedicated to the 81st anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War of 1941–1945. This day, which holds the status of a state holiday, brought together thousands of citizens to honor the memory of the 300,000 compatriots who went to the front during the war years.

The central event of the morning was a solemn flower-laying ceremony at the capital’s “Halk hakydasy” (People’s Memory) memorial complex. To the accompaniment of the national anthem, participants honored the fallen heroes with a minute of silence.

Wreaths were laid at the foot of the “Sons of the Nation,” “Spiritual Worship,” and “Eternal Glory” monuments on behalf of President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov. The event was attended by members of Parliament and the government; heads of law enforcement agencies and public organizations; war veterans and honored elders; residents and guests of Ashgabat.

The festive atmosphere was further highlighted by the “Immortal Regiment” campaign, held on the grounds of the Joint Russian-Turkmen A.S. Pushkin Secondary School. More than 1,200 people—including veterans, diplomats, students, and teachers—marched in a single column carrying portraits of their heroic ancestors.

The procession was led by the Ambassador of the Russian Federation, Ivan Volynkin. Addressing the younger generation, the head of the diplomatic mission emphasized the importance of historical continuity: “It is especially important for you, the youth present here, to preserve the memory of the feat of your great-grandfathers and great-grandmothers. Every photograph in your hands is a living history of your family and the country, an embodiment of the chronicle of Victory,” the Ambassador noted.

Participants of the campaign reminded those gathered that the current generation owes its peaceful skies and the opportunity to build a future to those who fought selflessly on the front lines and forged victory in the rear. ///nCa, 10 May 2026