When the Road Runs Out

Tariq Saeedi

Not everyone who is struggling says so. Some of the heaviest weight is carried in silence — not out of shame, but out of pride, out of a habit of endurance passed down through generations who learned that hardship is met quietly, not announced.

So this is not written for those who complain. It is written for those who don’t — the ones who have tried everything, said nothing, and kept going anyway.

There comes a point, for almost everyone, when every door has been tried and none of them open. When the effort has been real, the patience has been real, and still, nothing moves. In such moments, “never give up” can feel like a phrase from people who have never truly been stuck.

But there is a difference between a wall and an ending. A wall only tells you that this direction, at this time, does not work. It does not tell you that no direction ever will.

Across Central Asia, as in the much of the world, this is a familiar rhythm — patience through generations of waiting for the opportunity to finally arrive. What has carried people through was rarely loud hope. It was quieter than that: a refusal to let the difficulty of today become the verdict on tomorrow.

That is what “never give up” should really mean. Not forcing the same door again and again. Not performing optimism. Just refusing to close the story while it is still being written — and trusting that effort, even when it seems to fail, is rarely wasted. It becomes the ground someone else, or some future version of yourself, will stand on.

You do not have to feel strong to keep going. You only have to not decide, today, that this is the end. /// nCa, 12 July 2026 (photo credit: AI-generated image)