Ogulabat Berdimuhamedova  – Arkadag’s mother, the grandmother of the President of Turkmenistan –  passed away

Ogulabat Berdimuhamedova, the mother of the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Arkadag Berdimuhamedov and grandmother of the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov, passed away at the age of 86, TDH reports.

Ogulabat Berdimuhamedova was born on 15 June 1937 in the village of Babarap of the Geokdepe district. She perfectly understood the sanctity of the family, saw the meaning of life in conscientious work, commitment to national foundations, and her wisdom was manifested in all this.

Ogulabat eje has done a lot to educate her six children in the spirit of universal ideals, love for their native land, so that they become comprehensively developed and respected people.

Bright memory of Ogulabat eje, whose life has become an example of loyalty to the people, the Motherland and the family hearth, education of the younger generation on the basis of noble qualities, love, trembling concern for the preservation and continuation of national traditions and art.

The official visit of President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov to Tajikistan has been postponed indefinitely, Asia-Plus reports with reference to the press service of the President of Tajikistan.

The visit was to take place on 10-11 April.

In addition, the first meeting of the Business Council of Tajikistan and Turkmenistan, scheduled for 8 April, as well as the business forum, planned for 9 April, have also been postponed.

President Emomali Rahmon sent a message of condolences to the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

"I received the news of the death of your esteemed mother, Ogulabat eje, with a feeling of deep sadness. Please accept our most sincere and deepest condolences in connection with the bereavement that has befallen you. I wish you, your loved ones and relatives spiritual fortitude and patience in this difficult time," the message says.