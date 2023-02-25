News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

Home » China’s 12-point formula for Ukraine calls for immediate start of peace talks, impartial and just resolution of humanitarian crisis

China’s 12-point formula for Ukraine calls for immediate start of peace talks, impartial and just resolution of humanitarian crisis

By

China has presented a 12-point formula for steering the situation in Ukraine toward peace. The formula draws the attention of the world community to the humanitarian crisis and the need to address it urgently.

The peace formula of China says that there should be respect for the sovereignty of all the countries, refrainment from the Cold War mentality, and cessation of hostilities.

China’s Position on the Political Settlement of the Ukraine Crisis

https://www.mfa.gov.cn/eng/zxxx_662805/202302/t20230224_11030713.html

It appeals for the immediate resumption of peace talks and resolution of the humanitarian crisis in a just and impartial manner.

China calls for the protection of the civilians, and safeguard of the nuclear assets, and reduction in the strategic risks.

Facilitation of grain exports under the Black Sea Grain Initiative signed by Russia, Turkiye, Ukraine and the UN is also part of the Chinese formula.

The formula presented by China also highlights the need to keep the industrial and supply chains stable, and the shared responsibility for the post-conflict reconstruction. /// nCa, 25 February 2023

 

Related Posts

Sovrn
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan