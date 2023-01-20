Turkmenistan prepares to develop its iron oxide deposits

Turkmenistan is preparing to develop its iron oxide deposits at Çagyl area in the Turkmenbashy district of the Balkan province.

This was reported by the deputy prime minister Purchekov during the cabinet meeting conducted by President Serdar Berdimuhamedov through the video link on Thursday, 19 January 2023.

International tenders will be announced soon to identify the consulting company to evaluate the iron ore reserves and prepare the feasibility study for their development.

Some initial studies have already been made by the Turkmen scientists.

Iron oxides and oxyhydroxides are used as iron ores, pigments, catalysts, and in thermite, and occur in hemoglobin. Iron oxides are inexpensive and durable pigments in paints, coatings and colored concretes. There are many other industrial and commercial uses. /// nCa, 20 January 2023