New Year atmosphere inside the home 02/01/2023 By Admin It is traditional in Turkmenistan as well in the rest of Central Asia to keep the New Year decorations in the home for two or three weeks. It fills the heart with warmth and optimism. Here are some pictures from inside a typical home: Related Posts31/12/2022 In front of Circus in Ashgabat — Evening of 31 December 202231/12/2022 Some New Year gifts were selling at throwaway price in Ashgabat. We bought two of them.31/12/2022 Перед Государственным цирком в Ашхабаде — вечер 31 декабря 2022 года31/12/2022 Ilham Park in Ashgabat – Evening of 30 December 2022 – Part 129/12/2022 SerdarGB led the opening ceremony of a new residential complex in Ashgabat16/12/2022 The lights on the Main New Year tree of the country lit upSovrn