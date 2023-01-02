News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

Home » New Year atmosphere inside the home

New Year atmosphere inside the home

By

It is traditional in Turkmenistan as well in the rest of Central Asia to keep the New Year decorations in the home for two or three weeks.
It fills the heart with warmth and optimism. 
Here are some pictures from inside a typical home:

 

Related Posts

Sovrn
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan