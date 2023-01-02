In 2023, Kazakhstan will produce 4.5 bln kwh of electricity from renewables

This year Kazakhstan is planning to develop 15 renewable power source projects with total capacity of 257 megawatt. This was reported by several media sources including Kazinform and Kabar of Kazakhstan, quoting the Kazakh Energy Minister Bolat Akchulakov.

In 2022, Kazakhstan brought on line 12 renewables power projects with total capacity of 385 megawatt.

This year the power generation in Kazakhstan will be 114.9 bln kwh, of which the renewables will account for 4.5 bln kwh.

It means that by end of this year, nearly 4% of electricity in Kazakhstan will be coming from renewables. /// nCa, 2 January 2023