SPECA Economic Forum 2022 started in Kazakhstan

Today, on 16 November, a two-day Economic Forum of the UN Special Program for the Economies of Central Asia (SPECA) kicked off in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

The 2022 forum will discuss and present an integrated approach to a more environmentally friendly, secure and prosperous future of the subregion.

The purpose of the Forum, held under the theme “Greener and Safer Future”, is aims to facilitate cooperation among SPECA participating countries to build back better while getting back on track to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030.

The Forum will discuss best practices and lessons learned on ensuring economic security and sustainability, structural economic adjustment, sustainable energy transition and digital transformation while achieving gender equality and empowering women.

The meeting is attended by deputy heads of economic and financial ministries of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, as well as high-ranking representatives of UN structural units and international organizations – UNECE, ESCAP, UN Development Coordination Office, SCO, UN Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR), UN Capital Development Fund, UNCTAD, International Renewable Energy Agency, Eurasian Development Bank, European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, etc. ///nCa, 16 November 2022