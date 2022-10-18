European Council: EU stays committed to strengthening cooperation with Turkmenistan

The European Union remains committed to strengthening relations with Turkmenistan and highly appreciates the country’s willingness to cooperate in the European Union–Central Asia format within the framework of the EU Strategy for Central Asia, stated the President of the European Council Charles Michel in his congratulatory message to President Serdar Berdimuhamedov on the occasion of the 31st anniversary of independence.

Michel stressed that the European Union is committed to continue cooperation with Turkmenistan through political dialogue, as well as bilateral and multilateral projects.

According to him, the upcoming joint conference on green energy and reducing methane emissions, to be held in November in Ashgabat, demonstrates the EU’s commitment to close cooperation with Turkmenistan.

The head of the EU’s highest political body expressed hope that the dialogue with Turkmenistan on human rights and mutual cooperation will contribute to the further development of the country and increase economic and social opportunities for all its citizens. ///nCa, 18 October 2022