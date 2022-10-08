Dragon Oil – Platinum partner of the 27th International Conference “Oil and Gas of Turkmenistan” in Ashgabat

Dragon Oil has been announced as the Platinum Partner of 27th International Conference & Expo “Oil and Gas of Turkmenistan”(OGT 2022), which will be held in Ashgabat on 26-28 October.

Headquartered in Dubai, UAE, Dragon Oil leads the industry with cutting-edge technology and expertise in the exploration, development, and operation of oil and gas fields.

Over the past decade, Dragon Oil has evolved from a single asset oil and gas company in Turkmenistan to a global operator, having production and exploration assets in Iraq, Egypt, and Afghanistan, and is deploying talent and technology to diversify its portfolio to achieve sustainable development and create value for its shareholders.

The key assets in portfolio of Dragon Oil include the Cheleken fields offshore Turkmenistan which have successfully been developed since 2000, and a number of fields were recently acquired in the Gulf of Suez in Egypt which are June, Ramadan, October, and Murjan fields, and Block 9 in Iraq. It is worth noting that Dragon Oil has 100% interest in both Turkmenistan and Egypt concessions and only 30% interest in Iraq Block 9 concession with other partners being WEG of China and The Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation.

Dragon Oil’s main producing asset is the Cheleken Block Offshore Turkmenistan comprises two major fields (Lam and Zhdanov), as well as other prospective structures.

The fields are located about 10 to 40 Km offshore from the Cheleken Peninsular in water depths between 10 to 30 meters. Dragon Oil operates this concession.

Block 9 covers an area of 866 square kilometers and is in the Basra province, onshore Iraq. The block is operated by Kuwait Energy Company (KOC). With the start of the early production scheme (EPS) in 2016 the plans to implement full field development are underway.

In Egypt, the Gulf of Suez, Dragon Oil has 100 percent interest in ten producing concessions and one exploration block. Producing concessions have a large number of wells and a huge facility infrastructure that is operated by GUPCO, a 50:50 JV between Dragon Oil and EGPC. The exploration blocks are in shallow water, with the depth ranging from 10 to 40 meters.

Dragon Oil is committed to reducing global warming and minimizing gas flaring in our operations.

Dragon Oil is currently producing 160,000 BOPD from the three assets and intends to achieve peak production of 300,000 BOEPD by 2026, which would entail the development of the existing assets and the acquisition of new opportunities.

Employees are Dragon Oil’s primary asset. With more than 2,500 employees across 40 nationalities in the company, Dragon Oil takes pride in its exceptional workforce diversity.

The company is committed to nurturing the talent of our multinational workforce and especially of local employees in host countries.

Dragon Oil recruits and retains the best in class professionals and runs various programs to develop the technical and soft skills of employees. Dragon Oil’s academy programs provide recruitment opportunities for high school graduates and impart them work-place training and skill development in order to embed the innovative work culture from the beginning.

In Dragon Oil, Emiratization was given priority at different levels to achieve the organization’s targets of Nationalization. These efforts supported both the academic and the career development of the UAE Nationals. ///nCa, 8 October 2022 (in cooperation with Turkmen Forum)