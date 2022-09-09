Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan are ready to exchange best practices in the field of medical education

The Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Baku Gurbanmammet Elyasov met with the Minister of Health of Azerbaijan Teymur Musayev.

Pointing to the successful cooperation in many areas, including in the field of healthcare and medical science, Musayev noted that there is a great potential for the sharing expertise between national institutes of public health.

According to the minister, currently 6 citizens of Turkmenistan study at the Azerbaijan Medical University.

Cooperation with Turkmenistan in the field of health policy and public health is carried out within the framework of the World Health Organization, Organization of Turkic States, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the Non-Aligned Movement, Musayev noted.

In turn, the envoy stressed that Turkmenistan pays special attention to relations with Azerbaijan.

New opportunities for cooperation in the field of medical education are emerging between the two countries, including the exchange of modern methodological and scientific and practical information in the field of continuing professional education of medical specialists.

During the meeting, the issues of providing access to sanatorium treatment for citizens of both countries in the post-covid period were also touched upon. ///nCa, 9 September 2022