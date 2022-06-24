Famous Canadian traveler dreams of returning to Darvaza

Ravilya Kadyrova

George Kourounis shared his memories of Darvaza at the conference.

In 2013, he became the first man to sink to the bottom of a blazing crater under the expedition organized with the support of the National Geographic.

In search of alien life forms, the famous traveler spent 17 minutes in a raging fiery hole at a temperature of 400 degrees Celsius.

Kourounis remembers his descent into the Karakum crater with great admiration.

The storm chaser says that he would like to return to Darvaza before it’s too late.

The traveler dreams of visiting two other mud and water craters to look for life forms in these anomalies. ///nCa, 24 June 2022