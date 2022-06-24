News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

You are here: Home / Articles And Reports / Famous Canadian traveler dreams of returning to Darvaza

Famous Canadian traveler dreams of returning to Darvaza

By

Ravilya Kadyrova

George Kourounis shared his memories of Darvaza at the conference.

In 2013, he became the first man to sink to the bottom of a blazing crater under the expedition organized with the support of the National Geographic.

In search of alien life forms, the famous traveler spent 17 minutes in a raging fiery hole at a temperature of 400 degrees Celsius.

Kourounis remembers his descent into the Karakum crater with great admiration.

The storm chaser says that he would like to return to Darvaza before it’s too late.

The traveler dreams of visiting two other mud and water craters to look for life forms in these anomalies. ///nCa, 24 June 2022

Digg ThisShare via email
Submit to redditShare on Tumblr Share

Related Posts

Sovrn
Post Views: 108
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan