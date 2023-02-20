January 2023 was among the warmest in 174 years, declares NOAA

The January 2023 was the seventh warmest January in 174 years, declared NOAA (The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration).

According to the NOAA report, the average global sea and land surface temperature was recorded at 1.57 degrees Fahrenheit (0.87 degrees Celsius).

NOAA Report

https://www.ncei.noaa.gov/access/monitoring/monthly-report/global/202301

The report also highlighted that across planet earth, Europe had its warmest January on record, while North America and Africa recorded their fifth and sixth warmest month, respectively.

The temperatures were also above average throughout northwestern, central and southeastern Asia, eastern North America and parts of southern South America.

While the NOAA observation holds for much of the world, the temperatures in Central Asia did not register any record plunge. /// nCa, 20 February 2023