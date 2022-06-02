Winners of the UNICEF art contest honored at the UN House in Ashgabat

Elvira Kadyrova

A special spirit of celebration and solemnity, joy and delight were high at the UN House in Ashgabat on Wednesday, 1 June 2022.

On this day, when dozens of countries around the world marked the International Day for Protection of Children, UNICEF mission in Ashgabat hosted an award ceremony for seven schools – winners of the creative poster contest “Who is my hero?”.

The aim of the art competition, conducted by UNICEF in partnership with the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Health and Medical Industry of Turkmenistan, was to promote a healthy lifestyle.

The most important guests of the holiday were children. These were students of the winning schools of Ashgabat and Ahal province, as well as a choir group. The celebration gathered about 100 guests, including representatives of the government of Turkmenistan, the foreign diplomatic community, UN staff and the media.

Winners from other provinces joined the event online. All of them received memorable gifts, including laptops and sound systems.

One of the most exciting moments of the event was the screening of a video, where children of all ages, in an interview with the UNICEF team in Turkmenistan, voiced their heart’s desires – to get a princess dress, become a doctor, recover from a serious illness, and become a programmer. The world of children’s dreams is crystal sincere and unlimited!

The choir of the Ashgabat Children’s Art School No. 4 gave vivid impressions to the audience. The young singers sang in three languages – in Russian, in Turkmen, and accompanied in English Dovran Shammiyev, SDG Ambassador, a student of the Turkmen State Conservatory, who performed the song “Imagine”.

The event culminated with an exhibition, which featured 300 posters presented by talented and creative children of Turkmenistan.

“Children have the most creative spirit, and their imagination does not have limits. This contest allowed the children to showcase their talents and contribute to the promotion of healthy lifestyle among the population. UNICEF would like to thank all the participants and partners for making this event a reality. And, since it is on 1st of June, it makes it even more special, as we celebrate the International Day for Protection of Children”, said Alexandru Nartea, UNICEF Deputy Representative in Turkmenistan.

“Today, UNICEF and partners around the world also celebrate the Parents’ Day. On this day, we mark not only the huge role of parents in the upbringing and protection of children, but also the role of the family as a whole. For the harmonious and comprehensive development of personality, every child needs guardianship, parental warmth, attention, love and understanding,” said Dmitry Shlapachenko, the UN Resident Coordinator for Turkmenistan.

He expressed gratitude to the government of Turkmenistan for fruitful cooperation in the field of children’s rights and, in particular, for supporting the promotion of the principles of early child development in the country. ///nCa, 1 June 2022

Photo report from the UNICEF event on International Day for Protection of Children

///Photo Sources – UNICEF in Turkmenistan, nCa