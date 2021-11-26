EU and UNDP launch regional platform on Sustainable Development Goals in Central Asia

Almaty, 22 November 2021 – Today, the European Union (EU), and the United Nations Development Programme in Kazakhstan (UNDP Kazakhstan) announced the launch of the new knowledge-sharing platform on sustainable development goals (SDGs) for Central Asian countries.

The main objective of the SDGs Platform is to work with governments and civil society in Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan to achieve SDGs. The platform will help the countries track and adjust their key socio-economic policies by monitoring SDG attainment and financing.

The agreement between the EU and UNDP Kazakhstan for EUR 1 mln to facilitate knowledge sharing among peer countries in the region was signed earlier this year.

“The EU has made a positive and constructive contribution to the 2030 Agenda. We are committed to implement the SDGs in all our policies and encourage Central Asian countries to do the same. We are more interconnected than ever before, so investing in people beyond our borders is also an investment for Europe. The EU will keep leading an external action that reinforces resilience at all levels and promotes shared and sustainable prosperity for all,” said H.E. Kestutis Jankauskas, EU Ambassador to Kazakhstan.

The knowledge-sharing SDG Platform will play an important role in integrating country-level efforts at the regional scale, mobilizing all endeavors for solution of regional sustainability challenges. It will help local governments and societies to build institutional capacity, help ensure financing and tackle adverse impacts of COVID-19 in the region.

“It is a time now to look at the regional challenges we want to tackle through the implementation of SDGs. Each Central Asian country has a specific national agenda but there is also a regional agenda, which requires joint commitment and advocacy. Issues on climate change and regional disparities and overall sustainable interaction are some crucial areas that impact wellbeing and prosperity of the whole region and cannot be faced solely anymore. Therefore, we believe that SDG platform for Central Asia will foster a mutual dialogue between all interested parties and bolster regional cooperation by promoting vital experience and knowledge sharing to develop sustainable solutions and achieve SDGs” said Vitalie Vremis, UNDP Deputy Resident Representative in Kazakhstan.

At the launch event representatives of various stakeholders, such as governments of CA countries, international organizations, private sector, academia, and civil society organizations discussed the mechanisms of implementation of the SDG’s platform. /// nCa, 26 November 2021 (partner post from UNDP)