Tajikistan stays committed to the TAT railway project

Elvira Kadyrova

Transport Minister of Tajikistan Azim Ibrohim has confirmed his country’s commitment to the implementation of the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Tajikistan railway project. He made the remarks speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, 3 February 2021.

“The memorandum on the construction of the railway [TAT] was signed by the presidents of the three countries, and it should be realized. The Tajik side did not refuse to participate in this project. The problem is the financing of the project,” Tajik media quoted the minister as saying.

According to Azim Ibrohim, US $ 128 million is required for the construction of the Tajikistan segment.

The Tajik section of the TAT railway will pass through the territories of the J.Balkhi and Panj districts and terminate at Kunduz (Afghanistan). This route was approved by the government commission and negotiations are currently underway with ADB and EBRD to raise funds for the project.

On 14 January 2021, 30-kilometer railway Aqina– Andkoi from the Turkmen-Afghan border was launched by presidents of Turkmenistan and Afghanistan.

This line connected to the railway system of Turkmenistan is one of the links of the Asian International Railway Transport Corridor, which also includes the TAT project and its destination goal is access to the transport network of China. /// nCa, 4 February 2021