Co-chairmen of the Intergovernmental Turkmen-Russian Commission on Economic Cooperation discussed the key aspects of bilateral ties

Today, on November 25, an online meeting took place between the Co-chairmen of the Intergovernmental Turkmen-Russian Commission on Economic Cooperation, the Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan R.O.Meredov and the Deputy Chairman of the Government of the Russian Federation A.L.Overchuk.

The meeting was also attended by the leadership of a number of key ministries and departments of Turkmenistan and Russia.

The session had a rich agenda. The parties discussed the current state and prospects of cooperation between the two countries on a wide spectrum. The high level of Turkmen-Russian relations under the leadership of the heads of state of Turkmenistan and the Russian Federation was reiterated.

The issues pertaining to the development of the legal-contractual basis of cooperation were discussed. The trade-economic partnership was considered, as well as the collaboration in the industrial, financial and banking areas. The joint activities in the sphere of geology were also touched upon.

The parties thoroughly discussed the cooperation in the area of combatting the new coronavirus infection, including the exchange of experience between the specialized agencies.

The key aspects of collaboration in the area of education, including the enhancement of the structure of the partnership were analyzed.

Hope was expressed for holding the next session of the Intergovernmental Turkmen-Russian Commission on Economic Cooperation face-to-face.

/// MFA Trkmenistan, 25 November 2020