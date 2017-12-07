Pioneering exhibition speeds up import substitution drive in Turkmenistan – Part 2

nCa Report

Ashgabat, 7 December 2017 (nCa) — Even though MOST (Modern Sut Teknolojileri), which is a part of the Merit Group of Turkey, had a rather low-key presence at the exhibition, it was probably offering some of the most relevant possibilities for the import-substitution campaign of Turkmenistan.

MOST is in dairy farm management business, with tailor-made solutions for:

Automatic milking systems

Herd management

Milking tanks

Feed mixing and distribution wagons

Manure scraper systems

Contact information:

Address: Yukarı Dudullu Mahallesi Miras Sokak Merit Plaza No:57 34775 Ümraniye İstanbul

Tel:(0216) 522 98 08

Fax:(0216) 522 98 84

Email: info@mosttek.com

Web: http://www.mosttek.com.tr/

Some of the brands in the MOST family:

Operating in the field of Milking Systems and Herd Management Systems, the company is among the leading companies in the sector with its 130 year history. Packo Milk is located between the Milk Cooling Tanks and the World Giants, which are produced for businesses of all sizes operating in the field of cooling .

The SCR brand, a product of 35 years of deep experience in electronic milk measurement and animal identification, has an assertive position in the field of computerized herd management.SCR, which always has the vision to use advanced technology, is the player who continuously meet the needs of the sector with the continuous AR-GE studies. Heatime® HR Advanced electronic behavior monitoring and tracking system for animal farms. Heatime® HR makes it easy for you to keep track of your animal with features like Animal Identification, Activity Tracking, Ruminating. At the right time, correct intervention helps your efficiency and profitability increase

FARESIN operates in the field of feed distribution trailers. It is attracted to various elders and is among the leading companies of the world with its own walk trailers. Joz has been operating in the field of fertilizer management for 50 years and has a wide range of products for permanent solutions to the needs of the companies in the field of fertilizer management systems.

The unrivaled solidity and long-lasting frosted watering of the La GEE brand, which has proven itself in the frozen watering field, will ensure the water that your animals need by keeping water quality the same even in difficult weather conditions. With a durability of -30 degrees, a capacity of 75 liters and an easy-to-clean rigid body, your pet is exactly what you need.

Some pictures from their Fulswood Dairy Milking Systems

Thermal tracking system

MOST can be a desirable partner of Turkmenistan in the dairy farming and livestock management sector but in order to crack open the full potential, it will need to rethink its solutions for Turkmenistan.

The proposals for supplying the technology, equipment and know-how or some form of joint venture should be based on smaller herd size. Instead of 1000 heads, the feasibility sketches should be based on 300 or so heads of cattle. There are two main reasons for this: 1. Smaller herd size would fit into the current policy of Turkmenistan to create sources of food supply in the vicinity of each city and town; 2. It will help spread new job opportunities in more rural areas.

Another aspect to keep in view when preparing proposals for Turkmenistan would be to shift the focus from technology to a mix of technology, economy, job creation, and better use of available manpower.

All care must be exercised in selecting the breed and strain of milchers and beefers for a new farm. For this, the foreign partners should consult with Turkmenistan about the performance of the breeds currently in the country.

Every proposal should invariably contain the manure disposal and management solutions including those leading to the generation of biogas and production of compost. This would not only help contain the greenhouse effect but it will also provide free supply of fuel and fertilizer.

To be continued . . . /// nCa