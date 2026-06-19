Ashgabat Hosts Exhibition Marking 30 Years of Turkmenistan–Malaysia Energy Cooperation

A specialized exhibition commemorating the 30th anniversary of energy cooperation between Turkmenistan and Malaysia is taking place on June 19–20 at the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan in Ashgabat. The event is part of an international program bringing together government officials, leading energy companies, and industry experts.

The exhibition showcases key milestones of the long-standing Turkmen–Malaysian partnership, highlighting cutting-edge technologies and future-oriented projects in hydrocarbon exploration and production, offshore infrastructure, gas processing, petrochemicals, digital transformation, and workforce development.

Among the major participants are global energy leaders including PETRONAS, SLB (Schlumberger), Halliburton, Dragon Oil, the Malaysia Petroleum Resources Corporation (MPRC), and Malaysia Marine and Heavy Engineering (MMHE), alongside Turkmenistan’s state energy enterprises, research institutions, and specialized educational organizations.

The exhibition runs in parallel with the International Scientific and Practical Conference titled “Turkmenistan–Malaysia: 30 Years of Mutually Beneficial Cooperation in the Oil and Gas Industry.” The forum serves as a platform for discussing strategic priorities in bilateral energy cooperation, investment opportunities, the development of hydrocarbon resources in Turkmenistan’s sector of the Caspian Sea, the deployment of advanced technologies, and the expansion of international partnerships.

Against the backdrop of growing global interest in gas infrastructure development and energy market diversification, the event underscores Turkmenistan’s commitment to strengthening international cooperation while attracting advanced technologies and investment to its oil and gas sector.

Open to business representatives, academics, and industry stakeholders, the exhibition will offer visitors an opportunity to explore the latest technological achievements and strategic projects shaping the next phase of energy cooperation between Turkmenistan and Malaysia.