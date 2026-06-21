A Single Day in Turkmenistan Shows How Faith and State Still Move Together

It only took one day — June 19 — for four separate but clearly linked events to play out in Turkmenistan, each touching on the place Islam holds in the country’s public life.

A memorial meal hosted by the National Leader. A community clean-up at a village cemetery. A proposal to name a new mosque after him. And, capping it off, a leadership reshuffling at the top of the country’s Islamic establishment. The timing wasn’t incidental: the day fell just after the start of the new Hijri year, 1448 AH, a period Muslims mark with reflection and renewed intention rather than celebration.

A Memorial Meal at Seyit Jemaleddin Mosque

Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty and National Leader of the Turkmen people, hosting a sadaqah — a ritual memorial meal — at the Seyit Jemaleddin Mosque in the Ak Bugday district of Ahal velayat.

It was a gathering built around remembrance: prayers for past generations, a shared traditional meal, and the recitation of Quranic verses asking for the country’s continued wellbeing. Berdimuhamedov used the occasion to talk about something woven deeply into Turkmen life — the habit of beginning anything important by invoking the name of Allah, and of giving sadaqah as a way of seeking blessing. It’s a small moment that says a lot about how Turkmen culture works: religious practice and national custom aren’t really separate threads here, they’re more like the same cloth, woven together over centuries.

Cleaning Up a Cemetery, Caring for Memory

Before the sadaqah, Berdimuhamedov had already spent part of the day at a yowar — a community work campaign — at the Gurban ogly Welmyrat cemetery in the village of Magtymguly. Clergy, elders, and local residents turned out together to tidy and maintain the grounds.

He returned to the subject later that day, urging attention to cemetery upkeep more broadly. In Turkmenistan, burial sites aren’t treated as simply somber places to visit and leave — they’re seen as something closer to a community’s living memory, tied up with family history and a sense of where people come from. The clean-up itself was less about the labor and more about what it represented: a public, hands-on act of honoring those who came before.

A New Mosque, A Proposed Name

Separately, religious leaders gathered at the Turkmenbashi Ruhy Mosque in Kipchak, joined by members of the Halk Maslahaty’s Council of Elders and representatives of the Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov Charitable Foundation. One item on the agenda stood out: a proposal to name the large mosque now under construction in Arkadag city “Arkadagyň Ruhy metjidi” — the Spiritual Mosque of Arkadag.

Those present described it as a natural fit, a way of recognizing Berdimuhamedov’s role in building the city from the ground up. The idea passed without objection. It also reflects a much older pattern in Turkmen society, where building a mosque, a bridge, or a road has traditionally counted as an act of public service — something done for the community rather than for oneself. As Arkadag continues to grow, the new mosque is expected to become one of its main gathering points, both spiritually and socially.

New Faces at the Muftiate

The same day brought a reshuffle at the top of Turkmenistan’s Islamic establishment. Rahman Gurbanmyradov, who had been heading the Muftiate’s Ahal velayat administration and serving as the region’s chief imam, was named the country’s new Mufti, taking over from Yalkap Khojagulyyev.

The changes didn’t stop there. Wepamuhammet Ishangulyyev, formerly Ashgabat’s chief imam, moved into Gurbanmyradov’s old post in Ahal. And Guychgeldi Agayev, who had led the Ertogrul Gazy Mosque in Ashgabat, was appointed to head the capital’s Muftiate administration.

Because the Muftiate effectively runs religious administration nationwide — mosque coordination, religious education, oversight of clergy — these appointments carry weight well beyond the individuals involved.

What It Adds Up To

None of these four things happened by accident on the same day, and none of them happened in isolation from the broader moment: the start of a new Islamic year, a time many Muslims spend reflecting on the year just passed. A memorial meal looking backward. A cemetery cared for as an act of respect. A mosque proposed in someone’s honor. New leadership stepping into the country’s religious institutions.

Together, they sketch something that’s been a consistent feature of Turkmen society — the sense that Islam isn’t kept in its own separate lane, but runs through national identity, civic life, and public memory all at once. Whatever else changes in the country going forward, that thread seems likely to hold. /// nCa, 21 June 2026