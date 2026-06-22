Pakistan–Turkmenistan Partnership Enters a Proactive Phase, Strengthening the Central Asia–South Asia Connection

Tariq Saeedi and Elvira Kadyrova

A notable shift is taking place in Pakistan–Turkmenistan relations. What was once a partnership largely associated with strategic visions and flagship connectivity projects is increasingly evolving into a broad-based and action-oriented relationship, marked by a steady stream of initiatives across trade, investment, education, healthcare, parliamentary engagement, and business cooperation.

The developments of recent months suggest that the bilateral relationship has entered a more proactive phase—one characterized not merely by declarations of intent but by a growing number of practical interactions involving government institutions, universities, chambers of commerce, private businesses, and sectoral stakeholders.

This evolution carries significance far beyond the two countries themselves. As Central Asia and South Asia continue to seek stronger economic and human connectivity, the expanding partnership between Turkmenistan and Pakistan is emerging as an important bridge between the two regions.

A Pattern of Sustained Engagement

The momentum has been particularly visible during the past several weeks.

In Islamabad, Turkmenistan’s Ambassador Atajan Movlamov participated in the opening of the MedHealth & Beauty Expo 2026, where he engaged with leading Pakistani pharmaceutical companies interested in exploring cooperation with Turkmenistan. The discussions highlighted opportunities for joint projects in pharmaceuticals, healthcare technologies, and related industries.

The following day, Ambassador Movlamov met with the Chairman of Pakistan’s Higher Education Commission, Prof. Niaz Ahmad Akhtar. The talks focused on expanding cooperation in higher education, scientific research, academic exchanges, and specialist training. The two sides emphasized closer links between universities and the development of joint educational and research initiatives.

Earlier in June, the ambassador also met representatives of the National University of Modern Languages (NUML), where discussions covered academic cooperation, cultural exchanges, language studies, and institutional partnerships.

At the governmental level, cooperation has also gained momentum. In May, Ambassador Movlamov held discussions with Pakistan’s Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan on trade corridors, logistics, regional connectivity, and expanding commercial exchanges between Pakistan and Central Asia.

In June, he met Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, with talks encompassing regional stability, energy cooperation, trade, transport, investment, and parliamentary diplomacy.

Viewed individually, each of these engagements may appear routine. Taken together, however, they reveal a broader trend: the relationship is expanding simultaneously across multiple sectors and involving a wider range of institutions than at any point in recent years.

The Private Sector Steps Forward

An equally important dimension of this emerging partnership is the growing involvement of the private sector.

A particularly significant development occurred during the Turkmen Textile Expo 2026 in Ashgabat, where Pakistan’s Ambassador to Turkmenistan, Dr. Faryal Leghari, accompanied a delegation led by Mian Mohammad Mansha, Chairman of the Muslim Commercial Bank (MCB) and the Nishat Group.

The delegation’s meetings with senior Turkmen officials went well beyond discussions of textile trade. Proposals included direct sourcing of Turkmen yarn, investment in manufacturing facilities within Turkmenistan, establishment of a data centre, participation in construction projects, opening an MCB branch in Turkmenistan, expansion of air freight cooperation, and the revival of direct air links between the two countries.

The significance of these discussions lies not only in the sectors involved but also in the nature of the engagement. They represent concrete business propositions backed by one of Pakistan’s most prominent business groups. Such initiatives indicate a growing confidence within the private sector regarding the commercial potential of deeper cooperation with Turkmenistan.

Beyond Flagship Projects

For many years, discussions of Pakistan–Turkmenistan relations have been dominated by the prospect of the TAPI gas pipeline. The project remains important and continues to symbolize the strategic logic connecting Central and South Asia.

Yet the recent pattern of engagement suggests that the bilateral relationship is no longer dependent on a single project to define its trajectory.

Trade, education, healthcare, textiles, logistics, banking, research cooperation, and people-to-people contacts are increasingly becoming pillars of the relationship in their own right.

This diversification is strategically important. Relationships built upon multiple channels of interaction tend to be more resilient and sustainable than those centred on a single flagship initiative. The emergence of a broader cooperation architecture therefore strengthens the foundations of the partnership itself.

The Diplomatic Factor

The growing momentum has not emerged by accident.

A significant share of the credit belongs to the sustained diplomatic efforts undertaken by the ambassadors of the two countries: Ambassador Atajan Movlamov in Islamabad and Ambassador Dr. Faryal Leghari in Ashgabat.

Their work has been characterized less by high-profile publicity and more by patient, systematic engagement with institutions, businesses, universities, government agencies, and civil society stakeholders. Over time, such diplomacy creates the networks, trust, and practical mechanisms that enable bilateral relations to advance beyond formal declarations.

In the case of Pakistan and Turkmenistan, the recent increase in the frequency and diversity of interactions bears the unmistakable imprint of this methodical approach.

Diplomatic success is often measured through major agreements and headline-making events. Equally important, however, is the quieter work of creating opportunities, connecting institutions, encouraging dialogue, and maintaining consistent engagement. The current trajectory of Pakistan–Turkmenistan relations demonstrates the value of precisely such efforts.

Implications for Central and South Asia

The strengthening partnership between Pakistan and Turkmenistan should also be viewed within a wider regional context.

Turkmenistan occupies a pivotal position in Central Asia, while Pakistan offers one of the region’s most direct gateways to the Arabian Sea and international markets. Enhanced cooperation between the two countries therefore contributes to broader objectives that have long been discussed across Eurasia: improved connectivity, diversified trade routes, greater economic integration, and stronger people-to-people links.

As regional countries seek practical mechanisms for cooperation amid an evolving international environment, the growing engagement between Ashgabat and Islamabad provides an encouraging example of how sustained diplomacy can translate strategic geography into tangible cooperation.

The evidence of recent months points to a clear conclusion. Pakistan and Turkmenistan are moving beyond the stage of unrealized potential and entering a period of increasingly practical partnership. If the current momentum is maintained, the benefits are likely to extend not only to the two countries but also to the wider Central Asia–South Asia region that both have long sought to connect. /// nCa, 22 June 2026