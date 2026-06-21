JOINT STATEMENT BETWEEN TURKMENISTAN AND MALAYSIA ON THE OCCASION OF THE OFFICIAL VISIT OF THE HONOURABLE DATO’ SERI ANWAR IBRAHIM, PRIME MINISTER OF MALAYSIA TO TURKMENISTAN

1. His Excellency Prime Minister of Malaysia Anwar Ibrahim, undertook an official visit to Turkmenistan on 18 -19 June 2026 at the invitation of of His Excellency Serdar Berdimuhamedov, the President of Turkmenistan.

2. During the visit, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the Presidential Palace in Ashgabat. Both Leaders held substantive discussions, which took place in a warm and friendly atmosphere. The discussion covered a wide range of bilateral, regional and international issues of mutual interest.

3. The two Leaders underlined the importance of strengthening bilateral relations, which will contribute substantially to the solidification of friendship between the peoples of the two countries. Both Leaders also agreed to continue the close cooperation in various regional and international organisations.

4. Recognising a shared vision, the Leaders emphasised the significance of deepening bilateral cooperation in the energy sector, and acknowledged PETRONAS’ longstanding and positive, contributions in this field. In this context, the Leaders welcomed the 30th anniversary of the partnership between Turkmenistan and PETRONAS. Both Leaders reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening a robust and enduring partnership, with a strong focus on oil and gas sector aimed at sustained growth and mutual prosperity.

The Leaders emphasised the strategic importance of the signing in Ashgabat Production Sharing Agreement between the State Concern “Turkmennebit”, PETRONAS Carigali (Turkmenistan) Sdn. Bhd., and the the State Enterprise “Hazarnebit” the signing of the Cooperation Agreement on Carrying Out 2D Seismic Studies between the State Concern “Turkmennebit” and PETRONAS Carigali (Turkmenistan) Sdn. Bhd. and the signing of the Confidentiality Agreement between the State Concern “Turkmengas” and PETRONAS Carigali International Ventures Sdn. Bhd., on 19 June 2026 which further reinforce collaboration in the upstream sector.

Additionally, the Leaders welcomed the formalisation of the Framework Agreement between the Government of Malaysia and the Government of Turkmenistan on the Long-Term Cooperation for the Development of Hydrocarbon Resources of Turkmenistan.

5. In realising the full potential of bilateral relations, both Leaders recognised the need to maintain regular contacts, consultations and close coordination at various level including through the convening of the Joint Commission Meeting at a mutually convenient time in accordance with the Protocol Amending the Agreement on Economic Scientific and Technical Co-Operation between the Government of Malaysia and the Government of Turkmenistan signed on 8 November 2016. The Leaders also agreed to promote regular exchange of ideas and opinions on international issues at the margins of international meetings and conferences of the United Nations, Organisation of the Islamic Cooperation and other important international organization frameworks. The Leaders underlined the importance of UN General Assembly Resolution 79/5 adopted on 24 October 2024 entitled “Zone of peace, trust and cooperation of Central Asia” in ensuring the regional security.

6. The Leaders agreed that the economic partnership between Turkmenistan and Malaysia has enormous potential. In realising the full economic potential of the two countries, both Leaders expressed readiness to develop it on the basis of equality and mutual benefits.

7. Looking ahead, both Leaders emphasised the importance of enhancing bilateral cooperation in the areas of transportation, science, technology and innovation, culture, education, tourism and sports, which will contribute positively to the strengthening of relations between Turkmenistan and Malaysia.

8. Both Leaders also agreed that in the efforts to promote people-to-people contact and understanding, exchange programmes between institutions of higher education and research institutes should be further strengthened. The Leaders welcomed the signing of agreements between higher education institutions in 2026 namely, Turkmen State Institute of Architecture and Construction, Turkmen State Energy Institute, Oguz han Engineering and Technology University of Turkmenistan and Universiti Tenaga Nasional (UNITEN).

9. Both Leaders welcomed the signing of the following documents; Air Services Agreement between the Government of Turkmenistan and the Government of Malaysia, Memorandum of Understanding between the Government of Turkmenistan and the Government of Malaysia on the cooperation in the Field of Training for Diplomats and Scientific Exchange, Memorandum of Understanding between “Turkmenhowayollary” State Service of Turkmenistan and the Ministry of Transport of Malaysia, and Memorandum of Understanding between the Academy of Sciences of Turkmenistan and the Academy of Sciences of Malaysia.

10. Both Leaders welcomed the significant outcomes of the Third United Nations Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries (LLDC 3) in realizing the potential of these countries for a more equitable and prosperous future, held in National Tourist Zone Avaza, Turkmenistan on 5-8 August 2025.

11. The Leaders underlined the importance of the initiatives spearheaded by both countries at the international and regional levels, including Malaysia’s successful ASEAN Chairmanship in 2025, which advanced ASEAN Community-building and regional cooperation amidst an increasingly complex geopolitical environment, as well as Turkmenistan’s initiatives in promoting international peace, trust and neutrality through the International Forum dedicated to the International Year of Peace and Trust, the International Day of Neutrality and the 30th Anniversary of the Permanent Neutrality of Turkmenistan, held on 12 December 2025.

12. Both Leaders further underlined the importance of the initiatives aimed at advancing sustainable development and climate resilience including the Establishment of a Regional Center to Combat Desertification for Central Asian and the opening of the Regional Centre for Climate Change Mitigating Technologies for Central Asia under the auspices of the UN in Ashgabat. They also acknowledged the role of relevant ASEAN mechanisms and institutions in fostering regional cooperation on climate change and expressed their readiness to explore practical avenues for cooperation in the areas of climate resilience, environmental sustainability and green technologies.

13. Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim expressed deep appreciation and sincere gratitude to President Serdar Berdimuhamedov and the people of Turkmenistan for their warm welcome and generous hospitality extended to the delegation of Malaysia during their stay in Turkmenistan.

President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov Prime Minister of Malaysia Dato’ Seri Anwar bin Ibrahim

/// nCa, 21 June 2026 (text from ministry of foreign affairs of Malaysia)