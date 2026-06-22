Turkmen Ombudsperson Participates in International AI and Human Rights Forum in Baku

Turkmenistan’s Commissioner for Human Rights, Ombudsperson Yazdursun Gurbannazarova, took part in the international summit “Human Rights in the Age of Artificial Intelligence: Opportunities, Risks and Responsibilities,” held in Baku on 18 June 2026, according to THP, citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.

The event gathered ombudspersons, human rights experts and representatives of international organizations and government institutions from more than 30 countries.

Participants examined a range of issues related to the protection of human rights in the digital environment, including personal data security, privacy safeguards and efforts to counter disinformation. Discussions also addressed the ethical challenges posed by the rapid development of artificial intelligence and the responsibilities associated with its use.

In her remarks, Gurbannazarova shared Turkmenistan’s experience in promoting human rights in the digital sphere, improving digital literacy and strengthening the role of ombudsperson institutions in these areas.

The forum also highlighted Turkmenistan’s efforts to expand opportunities for women in technology. Support for girls and women pursuing technical education and modern professions was presented as an important contribution to building a more inclusive and balanced society.

At the end of the summit, participants adopted the Baku Declaration on Artificial Intelligence and Human Rights. /// nCa, 22 June 2026