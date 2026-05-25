The XXV International Exhibition and Conference “White City Ashgabat 2026” Concludes Successfully

Today, the Turkmen capital saw the conclusion of the two-day high-level international forum dedicated to sustainable urban development, infrastructure, industry, energy, and investment cooperation. Held under the theme “Architecture. Innovation. Sustainable Development,” this event has become an effective platform for discussing the most critical aspects of modern urbanisation in the region and globally.

The international exhibition and conference, organized to mark this significant milestone, brought together government members, heads of international organizations and diplomatic missions, representatives of major financial institutions, investment companies, as well as leading global construction, architectural, and technology enterprises from dozens of countries worldwide.

Over the course of two days, a comprehensive and extensive programme was organized for the participants, featuring the official opening ceremony, an international exhibition, a High-Level United Nations Roundtable, the Strategic Plenary Session “Ashgabat – 2045,” as well as productive bilateral B2B and B2G meetings.

The High-Level UN Roundtable titled “From Global Dialogue to Local Action: Advancing Sustainable, Inclusive, and Smart Cities,” held within the framework of the forum, carried particular significance. This meeting focused on integrating global experience in building sustainable cities with the national programmes being implemented in Turkmenistan.

The Strategic Plenary Session “Ashgabat – 2045” highlighted the key vectors of the capital’s long-term development strategy as a resilient, environmentally friendly, and fully digitalized multi-profile city. On the second day of the conference, experiences were exchanged on concrete areas, including financial and investment conditions for future cities, construction ecosystems, innovations, and the modernization of energy systems.

Speaking on the outcomes of the international forum, the Mayor of Ashgabat, Rahym Gandymov, noted:

“The glorious XXV ‘White City Ashgabat’ international forum has once again proven to be a prestigious international platform for defining future directions of cooperation. Our country brought together representatives from more than 50 nations to discuss the architecture of the future, digitalization, and ecology. I express my sincere gratitude to all participants for their great contribution to the transformation of our capital into a modern center of sustainable development and investment cooperation.”

Turkmenistan’s forward-looking approach to urban development resonated strongly with the international dignitaries and experts present. Highlighting the global significance of these initiatives, Sattor Jabbor, Senior Associate at Zaha Hadid Architects, remarked:

“Today, integrating architectural design with engineering and advanced construction technologies is no longer optional—it is a fundamental requirement to create smart, functional, and future-ready urban spaces. Digital systems such as Building Information Modelling, on-site 3D printing, and robotics have completely transformed the construction culture. At ‘Zaha Hadid Architects,’ we adapt innovations directly to local climates, community needs, and local cultural identity from the earliest stages of design. No matter how technologically advanced the smart cities of the future become, they must, first and foremost, be safe, welcoming, and intuitive, guided by principles of fluid urban connectivity, sustainable materials, biophilic integration, and human-scale immersion. Creating such a modern environment is only possible through the seamless collaboration of designers, engineers, builders, and authorities.”

The forum reaffirmed Ashgabat’s consistent development as one of the most beautiful, comfortable, and ecologically clean cities, not only in the region but also globally.

As the international conference concluded, participants expressed confidence that the agreements and cooperation platforms established here would translate into long-term projects, sustainable investments, and new innovative partnerships. The “White City Ashgabat 2026” international forum marked a historical step forward in building the cities of the future and elevating regional urbanisation to a new level of quality. ///nCa, 25 May 2026 (the materials was provided by WCA 2026 Organizers)