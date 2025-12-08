Speech by President of Turkmenistan at an expanded meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers (6 December 2025)

Dear participants of the meeting!

At the initiative of Turkmenistan, the United Nations General Assembly adopted by consensus the Resolution “2025 – International Year of Peace and Trust”, which became one of the significant political events. In this regard, I would like to note that a number of important international events were held in 2025.

The significance of the International Year of Peace and Trust has been greatly enhanced by the coincidence of the 80th anniversary of the founding of the United Nations and the glorious 30th anniversary of the permanent neutrality of our Motherland.

This year, at the 61st plenary session of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly, the Resolution “Permanent Neutrality of Turkmenistan”, initiated by our country, was unanimously adopted.

The recognition of the permanent neutrality status of the Motherland by the United Nations three times is a clear confirmation of the consistency of our policy of neutrality.

The International Year of Peace and Trust, as well as the glorious 30th anniversary of permanent neutrality, have been widely celebrated in our country and abroad: many significant thematic events have been held, and important documents have been adopted.

This year, the Third United Nations Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries was held at a high level in the Avaza National Tourist Zone.

Following the results of the Forum, which significantly increased Turkmenistan’s international prestige, the Avaza Political Declaration was adopted and the Avaza Action Program for 2024-2034 was announced.

The Resolution “Avaza Political Declaration” was adopted by consensus at the 18th plenary meeting of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

In order to significantly strengthen the position of the policy of positive neutrality of our country in the national legislation, the Constitutional Law of Turkmenistan “On the Legal foundations of the policy of Peace and Trust of neutral Turkmenistan” was adopted.

At the same time, the upcoming International Year of Peace and Trust Forum in the capital Ashgabat in the coming days will play a significant role in promoting the doctrine of our state’s peacefulness on the global stage.

This International Forum will enhance the authority of Turkmenistan as a peace-loving state, as well as demonstrate the great respect that the international community shows to our state, the Turkmen people and the policy of positive neutrality.

By vividly reflecting Turkmenistan’s foreign policy, these events further reveal the importance of our work in the name of maintaining universal peace, sustainable development and building dialogue based on trust.

In this regard, cooperation with international organizations in this field should be further effectively expanded.

Dear participants of the meeting! Dear friends!

I take this opportunity to sincerely congratulate you on these historically significant events and achievements in the life of our country!

Dear members of the Cabinet of Ministers! Dear participants of the meeting!

The main goal of the Motherland’s foreign policy and diplomatic activities in the coming 2026 is the promotion and practical implementation of resolutions adopted by the United Nations General Assembly on the initiative of Turkmenistan.

Our country is currently working to implement joint programmes with the United Nations.

I would also like to highlight the important role of the Turkmenistan–United Nations Strategic Advisory Council.

Dear participants of the meeting!

The concept of the foreign policy course of neutral Turkmenistan is very extensive and includes many directions.

Next year, Turkmenistan will continue to expand cooperation in both bilateral and multilateral formats.

The priority here is dialogue with neighboring states, and therefore Turkmenistan will continue to strengthen relations with the countries of Central Asia, as well as with the states of the Caspian region, based on friendship, good neighborliness and mutual respect.

At the same time, close partnership with the member States of the Organization for Economic Cooperation will continue in the economic, energy, transport and communication spheres.

Turkmenistan will significantly expand cooperation with the countries of South Asia, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific region.

Today, there is universal economic and technological progress in these regions, and I would like to note that their countries are showing great interest in cooperation with Turkmenistan.

We should carry out appropriate work to implement the Great Silk Road strategy, which is a link in the transport and transit corridor from Asia to Europe.

We will continue to build equal and mutually beneficial relations with European countries based on mutual respect. Special attention should be paid to cooperation with them in the field of high technologies, in the transition to “green” energy and the introduction of artificial intelligence.

We will consistently expand cooperation with the States of North and South America and the African continent.

Among the areas of such cooperation, I would like to mention partnership with the United Nations and other international organizations.

Dear participants of the meeting!

A large number of international events are planned for the coming year.

In 2026, we will solemnly celebrate the country’s main holiday – the 35th anniversary of sacred independence.

In the coming year, Turkmenistan will host the VIII Consultative Meeting of the Heads of Central Asian States.

At the same time, Turkmenistan will chair the Commonwealth of Independent States in 2026, and a regular meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Commonwealth of Independent States will be held in our country.

Dear participants of the meeting!

I am convinced that you will do a great job to protect the interests of independent, neutral Turkmenistan in the international arena. ///TDH, 6 December 2025