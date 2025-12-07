President of Turkmenistan Outlines Key Directions of Foreign Policy for 2026

At the expanded meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers held on Saturday, 6 December 2025, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov delivered a keynote address outlining the key priorities of the country’s foreign policy and setting out the main objectives for the year ahead.

“In this work, we are guided by the legal status of the permanent neutrality of our independent Motherland and by the Concept of Turkmenistan’s Foreign Policy for 2022–2028,” President Serdar Berdimuhamedov said.

At Turkmenistan’s initiative, the United Nations General Assembly adopted by consensus the Resolution “2025 – International Year of Peace and Trust,” which became one of the significant political events. In this regard, the head of state noted that important international events had been held this year.

Turkmenistan’s foreign policy initiatives were further strengthened by the coincidence of three important dates: the 80th anniversary of the founding of the UN, the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s permanent neutrality, and the International Year of Peace and Trust. At the 79th session of the UN General Assembly, the resolution “Permanent Neutrality of Turkmenistan” was unanimously adopted, marking the third confirmation of international recognition of the country’s neutral status at the UN level.

Among the important events of the year, the President highlighted the holding of the Third UN Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries in the national tourist zone “Awaza.” The forum resulted in the Awaza Political Declaration and the Awaza Programme of Action for 2024–2034, followed later by the adoption of the resolution “Awaza Political Declaration” at the 80th session of the UN General Assembly.

To strengthen the legal foundations of its foreign policy, the country adopted the Constitutional Law “On the Legal Foundations of the Policy of Peace and Trust of Neutral Turkmenistan.”

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov also emphasized that the forthcoming high-level Forum of the International Year of Peace and Trust, soon to be held in the capital, Ashgabat, will play an important role in promoting Turkmenistan’s doctrine of peace on the global stage.

Continuing his speech, the head of state stressed that the main goal of Turkmenistan’s foreign policy and diplomatic activity in the coming year, 2026, will be the advancement and practical implementation of the resolutions adopted by the UN General Assembly on Turkmenistan’s initiative.

“Currently, our country is carrying out relevant work aimed at implementing joint programs with the United Nations,” said President Serdar Berdimuhamedov, particularly emphasizing the important role of the Strategic Advisory Council “Turkmenistan – United Nations.”

The concept of the foreign policy course of neutral Turkmenistan is very broad and encompasses many directions. In the coming year, Turkmenistan will continue to expand cooperation both in bilateral and multilateral formats, the President said.

Priority here is given to dialogue with neighboring states, he stressed, noting that Turkmenistan will continue to strengthen relations with the countries of Central Asia as well as with the Caspian region states, based on friendship, good-neighborliness, and mutual respect.

At the same time, it was emphasized that close partnership will continue with the member states of the Economic Cooperation Organization in the economic, energy, transport, and communication sectors.

Turkmenistan will significantly expand interaction with the countries of South Asia, the Near and Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific region. Today, these regions are experiencing widespread economic and technological progress. As the head of state noted, these countries show great interest in cooperation with Turkmenistan.

Appropriate work should be carried out to implement the “Great Silk Road” strategy, which serves as a link in the transport and transit corridor from Asia to Europe, and to continue building equal and mutually beneficial relations with European countries based on mutual respect. Particular attention should be paid to cooperation in the field of high technologies, the transition to green energy, and the introduction of artificial intelligence, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov stated.

It is important to consistently expand interaction also with the states of North and South America and the African continent, Berdimuhamedov continued.

Addressing the meeting participants, the President emphasized that a large number of international events are planned for 2026, including:

the 35th anniversary of independence;

the 8th Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia;

chairmanship in the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS);

the meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of State in Ashgabat.

Concluding his speech, the President expressed confidence that Turkmenistan’s diplomats will actively protect the interests of the state and contribute to strengthening the international authority of the neutral Republic. ///nCa, 7 December 2025