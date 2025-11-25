WHO and Turkmenistan discuss national policies on seasonal and pandemic influenza vaccination

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan – November 24, 2025 – The World Health Organization (WHO) Country Office in Turkmenistan, together with the Ministry of Health and Medical Industry of Turkmenistan (MoHMIT), held a national meeting focused on strengthening policies for seasonal and pandemic influenza vaccination.

The objectives of the meeting were to present the approved National Policy on seasonal influenza vaccination in Turkmenistan, share the results of the WHO FAIR assessment and maturity matrix for evaluating country readiness, and discuss the development of a National Deployment and Vaccine Plan for Pandemic.

Turkmenistan was the first country in the WHO European Region and the third country globally to conduct the FAIR assessment. The assessment facilitated the rapid development of the National Policy on Seasonal Influenza Vaccination in Turkmenistan.

Participants also discussed progress in implementing the Pandemic Influenza Preparedness Framework and shared experiences related to planning COVID-19 vaccine deployment. WHO/Europe experts participated virtually and provided technical guidance based on international best practices for pandemic vaccine implementation.

The meeting additionally featured working groups to identify priority measures for strengthening immunization systems for seasonal and pandemic influenza vaccination, as well as improving coordination between national and international partners.

The event, held at the UN Building in Ashgabat, brought together 25 participants, including representatives from State Sanitary and Epidemiological Service of the MoHMIT (such as the Department for surveillance of particularly dangerous infections and the Department of epidemiological surveillance), Treatment and prevention department, Public Health and Nutrition Center, Preventive center on particularly dangerous infections, State Medical University of Turkmenistan named after Myrat Garryyev, sanitary and epidemiological services and health departments of Ashgabat and Arkadag cities, as well as Ahal, Balkan, Dashoguz, Lebap, and Mary provinces, WHO Country Office in Turkmenistan, and other national partners.

This initiative reflects Turkmenistan’s commitment to global health security and pandemic preparedness. By implementing WHO-recommended tools and approaches, the country aims to strengthen influenza surveillance and response capacities, ensure timely access to vaccines for vulnerable populations, and align national strategies with international pandemic preparedness standards. ///nCa, 25 November 2025 (in cooperation with WHO Turkmenistan)