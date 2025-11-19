Meeting of Energy Ministers of Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan Held in Tashkent

A meeting took place in Tashkent between the Minister of Energy of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Jurabek Mirzamakhmudov, and a Turkmen delegation led by Minister of Energy Annageldi Saparov and Chairman of the State Concern “Turkmengas” Maksat Babayev, the press service of the Ministry of Energy of Uzbekistan reports.

The talks were also attended by heads of leading fuel and energy companies from both countries.

The parties noted that, thanks to the political will of the heads of state — President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov — bilateral cooperation, including in the fuel and energy sector, is developing consistently and effectively.

Special attention was given to the outcomes of the seventh Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia, held in Tashkent, during which a substantial package of bilateral documents was signed aimed at strengthening the strategic partnership between Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan.

The participants reaffirmed their commitment to the joint and effective implementation of the tasks set by the leaders of the two countries for further developing mutually beneficial cooperation in the energy sector.

On 17 November, during the summit talks between Presidents Serdar Berdimuhamedov and Shavkat Mirziyoyev, the energy sector — particularly the gas industry — was identified as one of the priority areas of bilateral partnership.

The President of Turkmenistan highlighted the high effectiveness of the cooperation already achieved in the gas sector and expressed Ashgabat’s readiness to further deepen mutually beneficial interaction on acceptable terms. The Turkmen leader emphasized the importance of continuing discussions on strategic cooperation issues in the gas industry./// nCa, 19 November 2025