Celebrating Türkiye’s Sweet Gift to the World on Baklava Day

Türkiye’s world-famous baklava, with its golden crust and light syrup, offers a taste that lingers long after the first bite. This irresistible dessert, often listed among the world’s best, has crossed borders and cultures, becoming widely available thanks to Türkiye’s generous exports and the growing number of Turkish pastry shops abroad, delighting people in every corner of the world. From America to Japan, baklava boutiques opened by Turkish masters draw long queues of dessert lovers eager for a taste of authentic sweetness.

Still, whether you’re a connoisseur or a curious foodie, the best place to savour this flaky delicacy is Türkiye itself — and there’s no better occasion than World Baklava Day, celebrated on November 17.

Prized Dessert of Sustainable Turkish Cuisine

Traditionally made with 40 layers of phyllo dough filled with pistachios or walnuts and sweetened with syrup, baklava captures the essence of indulgence. Irresistibly crunchy and juicy, this dessert has enchanted taste buds for centuries. Since the Ottoman period, this traditional Turkish dessert has been made and enjoyed as one of the time-honoured recipes of sustainable Turkish culinary culture.

Originating from Türkiye’s yufka (phyllo dough) tradition — inscribed on UNESCO’s Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity — baklava reached perfection in the Ottoman imperial kitchens, where masters rolled dough as thin as rose petals. Once a symbol of skill and prestige in the palace, it remains today a beloved emblem of celebration and hospitality. Whether offered with tea or coffee or served on special days like weddings and religious holidays, baklava continues to bring people together and accompany them in their moments of joy.

Baklava Capital

Baklava is also among the favourites of dessert lovers globally. Social media buzzes with posts and hashtags as people share their favourite recipes and indulgences. However, mastering baklava requires skill, patience, and a deep understanding of ingredients. The finest version is prepared in Türkiye’s southeastern Gaziantep province, a member of the UNESCO Creative Cities Network in the field of gastronomy.

Actually, Gaziantep baklava is the first Turkish product to be granted protected status by the European Union (EU). What makes Gaziantep baklava special is not only the expert method used to craft thin layers of dough but also exceptional ingredients, including high-quality Antep pistachios and locally produced butter. Baklava masters in the city stretch dough manually until it becomes almost transparent. Generous amounts of crushed pistachios and butter are put between these delicate layers. Baklava is then baked carefully in wood-fired ovens, giving it its signature yellow colour. When all this process is completed, a syrup of perfect consistency is poured over the freshly baked baklava, allowing it to soak in slowly. The result is the perfect Gaziantep baklava, which is rustling on the outside, soft inside, and sweet yet never heavy.

Varieties of Timeless Treat

In addition to Gaziantep baklava, countless varieties of this beloved dessert are prepared across Türkiye, with unique methods and ingredients. Some are named after their distinctive shapes, such as havuç dilimi baklava (carrot-slice baklava), midye baklava (mussel-shaped baklava), made by shrinking the phyllo, and bülbül yuvası (nightingale’s nest), in which the shrunken phyllo is shaped into a ring. Others are defined by their ingredients, including şöbiyet, prepared with clotted cream (kaymak) between the pastry layers in addition to nuts; sütlü nuriye (milky radiance), prepared with milk instead of syrup; and kuru baklava, made with less syrup for those who prefer a crispier texture. Also, fıstık sarma (pistachio rolls) and ceviz sarma (walnut rolls), which feature an abundance of crushed pistachios and walnuts, are also great options.

New-generation chefs are also bringing a modern twist to this timeless classic. One of the latest varieties is cold baklava, prepared with less syrup, milk, and chocolate. Recently, cold baklava has become one of the most popular dessert orders in Türkiye. Whether in its modern or traditional form, baklava remains an irresistible, timeless delight. Why not creating your own Baklava Route to honour and enjoy this world-famous dessert on World Baklava Day? ///nCa, 17 November 2025 (in cooperation with the Embassy of Türkiye to Turkmenistan)