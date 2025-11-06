WHO Strengthens National Capacity in Influenza and ARI Diagnostics in Turkmenistan

From 3 to 5 November 2025, the WHO Country Office in Turkmenistan conducted a training course on influenza and acute respiratory infection (ARI) diagnostics using the Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method for laboratory specialists from virological laboratories across Turkmenistan.

The training took place at the Center for Public Health and Nutrition, under the State Sanitary and Epidemiological Service of the Ministry of Health and Medical Industry of Turkmenistan. It was delivered by nationally trained experts from the National Influenza Center (the Virology Reference Laboratory of the Center for Public Health and Nutrition) as part of the Partnership Contribution to the Pandemic Influenza Preparedness (PIP) Framework action plan.

The training focused on strengthening national capacity for virological influenza surveillance and other respiratory pathogens, enhancing early detection and response to potential future outbreaks.

Participants came from the Center for Public Health and Nutrition, Preventive center on particularly dangerous infections, as well as the virology laboratories of the Arkadag, Ahal, Balkan, Dashoguz, Lebap, and Mary Velayat Sanitary and epidemiological services.

During the three-day course, participants gained theoretical and practical skills in PCR-based diagnostics, including sessions on the introduction and theory of PCR, PCR practice for influenza, and analysis of results. The training concluded with skill reinforcement exercises designed to ensure participants’ ability to apply new techniques in their respective laboratories.

This initiative is a part of WHO’s continued support to the Government of Turkmenistan in strengthening national laboratory systems, improving influenza and other respiratory infections surveillance, and ensuring pandemic influenza preparedness by building stronger and resilient country capacities. ///nCa, 6 November 2025 (in cooperation with WHO Turkmenistan)