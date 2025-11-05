U.S. State Department and Kennedy Center to Host Landmark C5+1 Tenth Anniversary Business Conference Ahead of Washington Summit

As Central Asian leaders converge on the U.S. capital for a presidential summit C5+1, the US Department of State, in partnership with the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, announced it will host the C5+1 Tenth Anniversary Business Conference, according to the US Department of State.

The event underscores a decade of deepening ties between the United States and the five nations of Central Asia—Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan—while paving the way for enhanced economic collaboration.

The business conference, described by State Department officials as a “historic convening,” will bring together senior government figures and business executives from across the C5+1 countries.

Key speakers at the conference include Turkmenistan Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov; U.S. Senator Steve Daines; Special Presidential Envoy Richard Grenell; U.S. Special Envoy for South and Central Asia Ambassador Sergio Gor; and Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asian Affairs Paul Kapur.

Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau will moderate a plenary panel discussion with business executives.

Launched in 2015 under the Obama administration as a diplomatic platform for regional dialogue, the C5+1 format has evolved into a cornerstone of U.S. engagement in Central Asia. It fosters cooperation on critical issues ranging from security and energy to trade and cultural exchanges. ///nCa, 5 November 2025