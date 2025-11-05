President of Turkmenistan heads to the USA to participate in the C5+1 Summit

On 4 November 2025, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov departed on a working visit to the United States of America to participate in the Summit in the “Central Asia + USA” format.

As noted in a commentary by the state news agency TDH, Turkmenistan and the USA are linked by a longstanding friendly dialogue built on the principles of mutual respect and equality. Since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1992, cooperation between the two countries has been steadily expanding, covering a wide range of areas—from political and economic to humanitarian interaction.

Interstate political dialogue is regular in nature and has positive dynamics. The annual bilateral political consultations serve as an effective platform for discussing priority issues of Turkmen-American partnership and its strengthening. Highly appreciating the status of Turkmenistan’s neutrality, recognized by the UN three times, the United States of America views it as a key factor in stability in the Central Asia region and a tool of preventive diplomacy.

Interstate relations are complemented by multilateral interaction in the “Central Asia + USA” format. Within the framework of working groups on economy, energy, and environmental protection in this format, the parties jointly develop new approaches to expanding regional partnership and addressing common challenges.

A prominent place in the cooperation agenda is held by the trade and economic sphere. In this context, the “Turkmenistan–USA” Business Council plays a pivotal role, having served since 2008 as an effective platform for fostering bilateral ties between the business communities of both countries.

In recent years, collaboration in the humanitarian domain has also gained momentum, reflecting the mutual commitment to expanding cultural and educational exchanges. Notably, the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding on educational cooperation in 2023 laid a robust foundation for sustained engagement in this area.

The Summit with the participation of the Presidents of the Central Asian countries and President Donald Trump will take place on 6 November in Washington. ///nCa, 5 November 2025