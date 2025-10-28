President of Turkmenistan receives invitation for US-Central Asia summit in Washington DC

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov of Turkmenistan has received the invitation from President Donald Trump of the USA for participation in the US-Central Asia summit.

The summit will take place in Washington DC on 6 November 2025.

According to the Watan news show of Turkmenistan, the message from Trump reads: “I would like to invite you to the White House for a meeting with other Central Asian heads of state on November 6, 2025, to discuss ways to strengthen and expand relations between the United States and the countries of Central Asia.”

The invitation letter from the US president outlines that the talks would cover the ways to expand economic ties, strengthen security, and develop cooperation between the United States and regional states. /// nCa, 28 October 2025